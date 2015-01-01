पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:धान का बंपर पैदावार फिर भी कटनी प्रभावित होने से किसानों को परेशानी

रोहएक घंटा पहले
धान के फसल तैयार हो गए हैं। रोह प्रखंड में एक ही नक्षत्र में धान की रोपनी होने से फसल भी एक साथ तैयार हो गयी हैं जिसे काटकर एकत्रित करना किसानों के लिए जरूरी है। लेकिन मजदूरों के पलायन से धान कटनी कार्य प्रभावित हो रहा है। मजदूरों की संख्या धान की फसल काटने के लिए कम पड़ रही है। नतीजन मजदूरों की मांग बढ़ने के कारण मजदूरी में भी इजाफा हो गया है। जिससे किसान परेशान हैं। परेशानी यह है कि किसान अगर समय पर धान नहीं काटते हैं तो जरूरत से ज्यादा सूखने पर धान झड़ने लगता है जिससे उपज दर प्रभावित होता है। वैसे भी क्षेत्र में धान की फसल में लगे रोग से उपज दर प्रभावित होने के आसार हैं। लॉकडाउन के दौरान मजदूरों की वापसी हुई थी लेकिन वैसे मजदूरों को रोजगार नहीं मिलने से एक बार फिर वे परदेश रवाना हो गए।

हालांकि सरकार ने प्रवासी मजदूरों को रोजगार मुहैया कराने का आश्वासन दिया था जिसके लिए मनरेगा में रोजगार का सृजन किया गया। लेकिन मनरेगा में मजदूरी भुगतान की जटिल प्रक्रिया के कारण मजदूरों ने वैसे रोजगार में रुचि नहीं दिखाया। इस वर्ष अच्छी बारिश होने से धान की फसल बहुत अच्छी हुई है खेतों में लगी धान की फसल पूरी तरह से पक चुकी है जिसे देख किसानों में खुशी व्याप्त है लेकिन फसल पकने के साथ ही किसानों की चिंता भी बढ़ने लगी है किसानों की चिंता का कारण फसलों की समय से कटाई व रवि फसलों की बुवाई के लेकर है खिली धूप से तैयार हो चुकी फसल तेजी से पक रही है लेकिन ने काटने के लिए किसानों को मजदूर नहीं मिल रहे हैं किसानों की मानें तो समय से कटाई नहीं होने पर बड़ा नुकसान उठाना पड़ेगा।

