विधानसभा चुनाव:समर्थकों के बीच हार-जीत का गणित शुरू, हर कोई कर रहा जीत का दावा

रोह
  
  • प्रखंड क्षेत्र में बेशक चुनावी शोरगुल तो थम गया

रोह प्रखंड क्षेत्र में शांतिपूर्ण मतदान संपन्न होने के बाद चुनाव परिणाम को लेकर मुख्यालय व पंचायत के चाय-पान की दुकान से लेकर चौक-चौराहों पर प्रत्याशियों के समर्थकों के बीच दावे प्रतिदावे का दौर शुरू हो गया है। मतगणना की तारीख में अभी दस दिन है। लोग जीत-हार का आकलन करने में जुट गए हैं। कौन प्रत्याशी जीत रहा है। इसको लेकर अटकलों का बाजार तेज हो गया है। गोविंदपुर विधानसभा क्षेत्र में 15 उम्मीदवार की किस्मत एबीएम में बंद है। प्रखंड क्षेत्र में बेशक चुनावी शोरगुल तो थम गया।

लेकिन अब प्रत्याशियों के जीत-हार को लेकर गणितीय तिकड़मबाजी शुरू हो गई है। चुनाव लड़ने वाले प्रत्याशी और उनके समर्थक किस बूथ पर कितना पोल हुआ है उसमें उसे कितना मत प्राप्त हुआ जोड़ घटाव करने लग गये हैं। चौक-चौराहे व चाय-पान की दुकान पर देखो बस यही चर्चा है।

समर्थक अपने प्रत्याशी को वोट की गणना प्रत्येक जाति व अन्य आधार की गणना के आधार पर कर रहे हैं। वहीं इस चुनाव में मतदाताओं अलग थलग मतदान होने के कारण सभी प्रत्याशी अंदर से सशंकित नजर आ रहे हैं। परंतु उनके समर्थक प्रत्याशी जीत का दावा ठोक रहे हैं।

चर्चा के दौरान कोई किसी प्रत्याशी को एक नम्बर पर तो दूसरे को दो या तीन नम्बर पर रख रहे है। किसके भाग्य का फैसला होगा और बिहार की गद्दी पर कौन काबिज होगा। शहर गांव के चौखट से लेकर चौक चौराहे चाय की दुकानों पर लोग इस बात को लेकर अपने माथा पच्ची करते रहे लोगों का कहना था कि इस बार का चुनाव काफी अहम रहा है। जनता को आरोप प्रत्यरोप के बीच लुभावाने वादे भी किए लेकिन अबकी बार जागरूक मतदाताओं ने अपने विवेक को रखकर मतदान किया।

