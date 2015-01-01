पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गिरफ्तारी:रोह थाने की पुलिस ने एक घर से छापेमारी कर 780 ग्राम गांजा बरामद किया, करोबारी धराया

रोह3 घंटे पहले
मंगलवार को प्रखंड के कादिरगंज ओपी थाना क्षेत्र के चोरवर गांव से पुलिस ने एक घर से कई ग्राम गांजा बरामद किया। पुलिस ने गुप्त सूचना के आधार पर चोरवर गांव के प्रमोद रावत के घर पर भी छापेमारी की। जिसमे पुलिस को 720 ग्राम गांजा और 80 ग्राम गांजा का चूर्ण बरामद किया। कादिरगंज ओपी थाना के थानाध्यक्ष सूरज कुमार ने बताया की मंगलवार को गुप्त सुचना मिली की चोरवर गांव के एक घर में गंजा रखकर बेचा जाता है। जिसके बाद कादिरगंज थाना के एसआई अजय कुमार और महिला और पुरुष कांस्टेबल के साथ चोरवर गांव में छापेमारी की।

यह छापेमारी चोरवर गांव के प्रमोद रावत के घर में की गई। जिसमे 720 ग्राम गांजा और 80 ग्राम गांजा का चूर्ण बरामद किया गया इसके साथ पुलिस को गंजा भरने का प्लास्टिक का पैकेट भी बरामद किया गया। वहीं गांजा को बेचने के लिए उपयोग में लाने वाला तराजू और वाट भी मिला है। पुलिस ने सभी गांजा और प्लास्टिक के पैकेट के जब्त कर लिया है। वहीं पुलिस ने बताया की प्रमोद रावत अपना दुकान रोह बाजार में चलता था।

पुलिस का छापा, सिरदला में देसी व विदेशी शराब बरामद

बुधवार को सिरदला पुलिस ने गश्ती के दौरान थाना क्षेत्र के मुरली मोड़ के समीप एक बाइक पर बोरा में बंद 45 लीटर महुआ शराब सहित 17 बोतल इम्प्रियल ब्लू अंग्रेजी शराब और 11 केन बियर बरामद किया है । उक्त जानकारी देते हुए थानाध्यक्ष आशीष कुमार मिश्रा ने बताया की बुधवार को दिवा गश्ती में शामिल एसआई परवेज आलम ने सूचना दिया कि शराब कारोबारी बाइक से शराब परिवहन कर रहा था । तभी पुलिस वाहन देख बाइक छोड़ कर जंगल की ओर फरार हो गया । जिसके बाद तलाशी के क्रम में एक बोरा से 45 लीटर महुआ शराब तथा बाइक में टंगे एक अन्य झोला से 11 केन बियर तथा बाइक की डिक्की से 375 एमएल की 17 बोटल इम्प्रियल ब्लू अंग्रेजी शराब बरामद हुई है ।

