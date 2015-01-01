पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

स्थायी नौकरी देने की मांग पर अड़े मजदूरों ने किया:बंजारी सीमेंट प्लांट के गार्ड की हादसे में मौत के बाद मजदूरों नेे चार घंटे तक ठप रखा एनएच-2

रोहतासएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कंपनी के गेट से कुछ दूरी पर पड़ा मिला मजदूर का शव, आधी रात कंपनी से घर लौटने के समय हादसा, अज्ञात वाहन से टक्कर

मुआवजा मिलने की आश्वासन के बाद किया शव का दाह संस्कार
बंजारी के डालमिया डीएसपी सीमेंट प्लांट में सुरक्षा गार्ड की नौैकरी कर रहे 53 वर्षीय मुद्रिका साह की गुरुवार आधी रात के बाद हादसे में मौत हो गई। जिसका शव कंपनी के गेट के कुछ दूरी पर एनएच टू सी के किनारे पड़ा हुआ था। सुरक्षा गार्ड की बाइक वहां नहीं थी। गाड़ी के टूट हुए शीशे मौजूद थे। जिस वाहन से धक्का लगने की बात कही गई वह लापता थी। अलबते सड़क किनारे एक ट्रक खड़ा जरूर था। आस पास के लोगों ने घटना की जानकारी कंपनी प्रबंधन और उसमें काम करने वाले कर्मियों को दी। यह घटना तब घटी। जब आधी रात के बाद वह सुरक्षा गार्ड कंपनी में अपनी ड्यूटी समाप्त कर घर लौट रहा था। चार घंटे जाम व हंगामा के चलते सीअारपीएफ को भी बुलाना पड़ा।

कंपनी प्रबंधन और मृतक के परिजनों व मजदूरों में गतिरोध

बकाया वेतन भुगतान करने और मुआवजे पर बात बनी: मौत की वजह को लेकर कंपनी और मजदूरों के बीच मतभेद थे। इसी को लेकर मजदूर आक्रोशित हो उठे। जो शव के साथ एनएच टू सी को जाम कर दिए। घटना के बाद कंपनी के सभी मजदूर और कर्मचारी मृतक के आश्रित को मुआवजा और नौकरी की मांग को लेकर एनएच टू सी को जाम कर दिया। जहां पहुंचे डेहरी एसडीएम सुनील कुमार व एएसपी संजय कुमार ने कंपनी प्रबंधन और मृतक के परिजनों व मजदूरों के बीच बातचीत शुरू की। जिसमें द्वारिका साह के पिछले सभी बकाया वेतन भुगतान करने और मुआवजे पर बात बनी। कंपनी ने आश्रित को स्थाई नौकरी देने में असमर्थता जताई। मजदूर कांट्रेक्ट पर नौकरी मिलने के आश्वासन के बाद जाम हटाए।

दिनारा: साइकिल सवार की मौत, पुत्र जख्मी

दिनारा|दिनारा चौक के पास एनएच 30 पर दोपहर लगभग 2.15 बजे ट्रक के चपेट में आने से अधेड़ व्यक्ति की मौत हो गई। मृतक नटवर थाना क्षेत्र के भेलारी गांव के राम सिंहासन साह बताया जाता है जो साइकिल द्वारा दिनारा से अपने गांव जा रहा था। गांव जानेेे के क्रम में एनएच 30 के किनारे रखे बालू पर साइकिल फिसल जाने के कारण राम सिंहासन साह ट्रक के नीचे आ गया और उसकी मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। पुलिस सूत्रोंं के अनुसार मृतक के साथ उसका पुत्र भी था जो जख्मी हो गया और उसका इलाज चल रहा है। थानाध्यक्ष सम्राट सिंह ने बताया की घटना की सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची ट्रक को जब्त कर लिया। चालक एवं खलासी फरार हो गए।

दावथ में एनएच-120 पर हादसे में किसान की मौत

दावथ थाना क्षेत्र के मिर्जापुर होटल के समीप एनएच 120 पर अनियंत्रित बाइक सवार ने एक वृद्ध किसान को टक्कर मार दिया। आस पास के ग्रामीणों ने वृद्ध व्यक्ति को तत्काल इलाज के लिए दावथ निजी क्लिनिक में ले जा रहे थे। तभी रास्ते में ही मौत हो गई। मृतक धान का बोझा खलिहान में रख कर वापस खेत में जा रहा था। तभी मलियाबाग की तरह से आ रहे अनियंत्रित बाइक ने जोरदार टक्कर मार दिया। मृतक किसान मिर्जापुर निवासी मुसाफिर सिंह उम्र 65 बताया जाता है। घटनास्थल के समीप खेत में काम कर रहे मृतक के पुत्र दयाशंकर सिंह, मनोज कुमार सिंह व ग्रामीण राजेन्द्र सिंह ने बताया कि मृतक किसान मुसाफिर सिंह खलिहान में धान का बोझ रख कर वापस खेत में जा रहे थे। तभी एनएच 120 पर दोनों तरफ कंटीली झाड़ियां होने के कारण दूर तक नहीं दिखाई दे रहा था।

सड़क पार करने के क्रम में मलियाबाग की तरह से तेज गति से आ रहे एक अनियंत्रित बाइक युवक सवार ने जोरदार टक्कर मार कर भाग निकला। परिजनों व ग्रामीणों द्वारा तत्काल निजी क्लिनिक में ले जाया जा रहा था, तभी उनकी मौत हो गई। हादसे के बाद गांव घर व क्षेत्र में शोक व रोष व्याप्त है। वहीं ग्रामीणों ने उक्त स्थल पर चालकों के सावधानी बरतें हेतु उपाय करने की मांग किया है। सीओ अजीत कुमार ने बताया कि एनएचएआई ही रोड पर गति सीमा के बोर्ड लगाने लिए कुछ कर सकता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदक्षिणेश्वर काली के दर्शन के बाद गृहमंत्री बोले- मोदी को एक बार मौका दीजिए, सोनार बांग्ला बना देंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें