कहीं कायम है तो कहीं टूट रहा विश्वास:उम्मीदवारों का चेहरा तक नहीं देखा, फिर भी पहाड़ी से उतर छह किमी दूर बूथ पर पहुंच वनवासियों ने डाले वोट

रोहतास2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दुर्गम इलाके के लोगों ने कायम रखी लोकतंत्र की मर्यादा, तो पिपरा में लोगों ने वोट ही नहीं दिया

प्रखंड क्षेत्र अंतर्गत कैमूर पहाड़ी पर बसे रोहतासगढ़ पंचायत के कछुअर एवं चाकडीह गांव के वनवासियों ने चुनाव में उतरे प्रत्याशियों का चेहरा एक बार भी नहीं देखा। फिर भी कैमूर पहाड़ी के ऊपर से पैदल चलकर करीब 6 किलोमीटर की दूरी तय कर मतदान केंद्र पहुंच कर अपना मतदान किया। मतदान केंद्र पर अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग करने जा रहे बनवासी युवा महेंद्र सिंह ,बाबूलाल सिंह, कमलेश सिंह खरवार, प्रवेश सिंह, बहादुर सिंह आदि वनवासियों ने बताया कि विधानसभा चुनाव में उतरे प्रत्याशियों का चेहरा हम ग्रामीणों ने सामने से नहीं देखा।

नहीं वे प्रत्याशी हमारे गांव में अपने प्रचार प्रसार के लिए पहुंचे। हमें सिर्फ उनके दिशा निर्देश पर बताए गए नेता एवं बिचौलियों के माध्यम से उनका पंपलेट प्राप्त हुआ। पर्ची प्राप्त हुई और उसी के आधार पर हम अपना वोट मारने के लिए मतदान केंद्र जा रहे हैं। वही कमलेश सिंह खरवार, बहादुर सिंह, बाबूलाल सिंह ने बताया कि हम लोग पहाड़ पर मूलभूत सुविधाओं के अभाव में गुजर कर रहे हैं। हम वनवासी अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग इस उद्देश्य से करते हैं की जीते हुए प्रत्याशी विधानसभा में हमारी शिक्षा, हमारे लिए स्वास्थ्य केंद्र, बिजली, सड़क के लिए आवाज़ उठाएं।

दो चुनावों से वोट नहीं दे रहे पिपरा के लोग, बोले- विकास नहीं हुआ

नोखा विधानसभा के पीपरा गांव के लोगों ने विकास नहीं तो वोट नहीं के नारों के साथ वोट का बहिष्कार किया। इस गांव के लोगों ने लोकसभा के समय भी ग्रामीणों में वोट का बहिष्कार किया था। अफसरों के मनाने पर भी नहीं माने। लोगों का कहना था कि गांव का विकास नहीं हुआ, इसलिए हमलोगों ने वोट नहीं डाला। पिछले लोकसभा चुनाव में भी बहिष्कार किया था। उस समय अफसरों का कहना था कि उन्हें जानकारी नहीं थी कि गांव के लोग वोट का बहिष्कार कर रहे हैं। इसलिए इस मर्तबा पहले ही लिख कर सूचना दे दी थी। पर इस बार भी कोई पहल नहीं हुई। नोखा विधानसभा में विकास के नाम वोट का बहिष्कार होने से प्रशासन और विकास की सरकार सवाल उठना लाजमी है। आखिर इस वोट बहिष्कार के जिम्मेवार कौन है। इस संबंध में सभी अफसरों ने कहा कि वोट के लिये ग्रामीणों के पास प्रयास किया गया, लेकिन यह सफल नहीं हो पाया।

अफसरों को लिखकर दिया था कि वोट नहीं देंगे

लोकसभा चुनाव में अफसरों को जानकारी नहीं हो सकी, तो इस बार लिख कर दिया था: लोक सभा चुनाव में डीडीसी ने कहा था कि पहले जानकारी नही थी। इसलिए ग्रामीणों की समस्या का समाधान नहीं किया किया जा सका। लेकिन इस बार ग्रामीणों ने स्थानीय अधिकारियों को लिखित सूचना दी थी। मीडिया में चली खबर पर वरिये अधिकारियो के निर्देश पर स्थानीय अधिकारी गांव में जाकर ग्रामीणों से बात कर कोरम पूरा किया। बीडीओ रामजी पासवान का कहना है कि ग्रामीणों से कहा गया था कि आप वोट का बहिष्कार न कर नोटा ही दें। लेकिन ग्रामीण नहीं माने। डीडीसी का कहना है कि ग्रामीणों को वोट देने के लिए उनके समस्या का समाधान के लिए प्रयास किए गए।

