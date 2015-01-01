पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक आयोजित:बाल श्रम कर रहे बच्चाें काे विद्यालय से जोड़ने में मदद करें जनप्रतिनिधि

रोहतास2 घंटे पहले
प्रखंड मुख्यालय परिसर में अवस्थित उचैला सरकार भवन में एमबी फाउंडेशन के बैनर तले मंगलवार को प्रखंड से बाल श्रम उन्मूलन को ले बैठक आयोजित की गई। जिसके दौरान प्रखंड में बाल श्रम उन्मूलन को ले विचार-विमर्श की गई तथा बाल मजदूरी कर रहे बच्चों को विद्यालय से जोड़ने की चर्चा की गई।

आयोजित बैठक में श्रम अधीक्षक सत्य प्रकाश, जिला बाल संरक्षण इकाई पदाधिकारी सुनील कुमार, श्रम प्रवर्तन अधिकारी ओम प्रकाश कुमार ,चाइल्ड लाइन रोशन कुमार, चाइल्डलाइन वीणा कुमारी ने बाल श्रम उन्मूलन पर अपनी-अपनी मंतव्य रखा और बाल श्रम उन्मूलन एवं 18 वर्ष से नीचे आयु के बच्चे जो विद्यालय से बाहर हैं।

उनके लिए सरकार द्वारा चलाई जा रही योजनाओं के बारे में लोगों को अवगत कराया। उपस्थित जनप्रतिनिधियों ,समाजसेवियों से अपील की कि अपने-अपने क्षेत्र में बाल श्रम कर रहे बच्चों को विद्यालय से जोड़ने में मदद करें ताकि वे आने वाले भविष्य में कामयाब हो सके। प्रखंड में विगत कई वर्षों से बाल श्रम उन्मूलन हेतु बच्चों को विद्यालय से जोड़ने एवं विद्यालय में बनाए रखने के लिए एमवी फाउंडेशन द्वारा लगातार कार्य किए जा रहे हैं । 18 वर्ष की आयु से कम आयु के बच्चे जो मजदूरी करते हैं तो वह बाल श्रमिक की श्रेणी में आते हैं।

सभी बच्चों का बचपन जन्मसिद्ध अधिकार है। वही बच्चों को माता-पिता का प्यार देखरेख में पोषण, स्वास्थ्य एवं शिक्षा मिलनी चाहिए, परंतु बाल मजदूरी के कारण बच्चों के जीवन में कई प्रकार की जरूरी चीजों की कमी हो जाती है। फल स्वरुप शारीरिक एवं मानसिक विकास रुक जाता है। मौके पर प्रखंड प्रमुख दिव्या भारती, प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारी मनोज कुमार पासवान, तुंबा मुखिया विजय कुमार साह, सीधेश्वर शर्मा, जय प्रकाश वर्मा ,भाजपा प्रखंड अध्यक्ष विशाल देव, पूर्व मुखिया सीधेश्वर वर्मा थे।

