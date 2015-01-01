पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

विडंबना:बाजार से गायब हो रहे मिट्टी के खिलौने

सहारएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दीपावली जैसे मौके पर भी कारोबार में मंदी से दुकानदारों में छायी है मायूसी
  • डिमांड और आय कम होने से इस पेशे से नहीं जुड़ रही युवा पीढ़ी

दिवाली के त्योहार को देखते हुए मिट्टी के पारंपरिक दियों और खिलौनों की मांग बाजारों में होने लगती है। इस पेशे से जुड़े जाति के युवा पीढ़ी के इस पेशे से नहीं जुड़ने के कारण प्रखंड के बाजारों में दीयों और खिलौनों की कमी हो रही है। शुक्रवार को सहार बाजार में मिट्टी के बर्तनों और खिलौनों की एकमात्र दुकान लगी थी।

स्थानीय भाषा नहीं होने के कारण पूछने पर दुकानदार ने अपना नाम सूबेदार पंडित और घर पड़ोसी जिला अरवल के कागज़ी मुहल्ला बताया। कागज़ी मोहल्ला की दूरी सहार बाजार से मात्र 2 किलोमीटर है और दोनों जगहों के बीच सोन नद का फासला है। सूबेदार पंडित ने बताया कि सोन नद पर पुल बनने के कारण उनका सबसे नजदीकी बाजार सहार ही पड़ता है और वह पिछले 5 दिनों से यहां अपनी दुकान लगा रहे हैं।

दुकानदारी में हाथ बंटाने साथ में अपने 12 वर्षीय पोते अंकित कुमार को भी लाए हैं। अंकित अभी आठवीं कक्षा में पढ़ता है। उन्होंने बताया कि वह सालों भर इसी व्यवसाय से जुड़े रहते हैं। वह खुद को इस पेशे से जुड़ा अपने परिवार का आखिरी व्यक्ति मानते हैं क्योंकि नई पीढ़ी इस व्यवसाय में नहीं आना चाहती है।

उन्होंने कहा कि इस पेशे में काफी मेहनत करनी पड़ती है लेकिन कमाई उसके अनुसार नहीं हो पाती है। ग्राहक खरीदारी के समय काफी मोलभाव करते हैं। प्लास्टिक युग में उनके बनाए सामानों की मांग भी कम होती गई है जिस कारण नई पीढ़ी इस पेशे में आने से कतराती है। उनके मोहल्ले में बजरंगी पंडित और जिम्मेदार पंडित भी इस पेशे से जुड़े हुए हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीपावली लक्ष्मीजी की कैसी तस्वीर की पूजा करें? देवी को पूजा में गन्ना और सिंघाड़े खासतौर पर क्यों चढ़ाते हैं? - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें