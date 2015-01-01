पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भेड़पालकों को अंदेशा:तस्करों ने सोन के दियारे में बालू डंप कर छीना भेड़ों का निवाला

सहार3 घंटे पहले
सहार में भेड़ों के साथ पशुपालक
  • भेड़ पालन कर अपनी जीविका चलाने वाले पशुपालकों की हालत भेड़ों के लिए चारा जुटाने में आर्थिक रूप से बिगड़ रही है
  • अगर सरकार के स्तर से कोई मदद जारी हो रही होगी तो बिचौलिए कर ले रहे गबन

सोन नदी के दियारा क्षेत्र में भेड़ का पालन कर अपनी जीविका चलाने वाले पशुपालकों की हालत बालू तस्करों के कारण दिन प्रतिदिन बिगड़ती जा रही है। आर्थिक स्थिति बिगड़ने और सरकारी सहायता नहीं मिलने से उनका मनोबल लगातार गिर रहा है। तस्करों के घास वाले इलाकों में बालू डंप करने के कारण पश्चिम सोन नद के किनारे आबगीला और करबासीन गांव के 250 से अधिक भेड़ों का झुंड लेकर पहुंचे भेड़पालकों को घास नहीं मिल पा रहा है। घास नहीं मिलने के कारण भेड़ों का पेट भरना उनके लिए चुनौती बन गया है। भेड़पालकों का कहना है कि पहले जिन क्षेत्रों में उनकी भेड़ घास चरा करती थी वहां बालू के ढेर लगने के कारण घास की कमी हो गई हैं।

भोजपुर में भेड़ों की जियो टैगिंग भी नहीं

भोजपुर जिले में 5.30 लाख से ज्यादा बड़े जानवरों का जियो टैगिंग करने का कार्य चल रहा है। बड़े जानवरों का जिओ टैगिंग हो जाने के बाद भेड़ का जियो टैगिंग शुरू किया जाएगा।
- सिद्धनाथ राय, जिला पशुपालन पदाधिकारी, भोजपुर

पशुपालकों का दर्द
सरकारी दवा मिलती थी पर अब वह भी नहीं
पशुपालक कहते हैं कि पहले सरकारी अस्पतालों की ओर से कभी कभार दवाई मिल जाया करती थी लेकिन अब अस्पताल में जाने पर चिकित्सकों से मुलाकात भी नहीं होती। ऐसे में भेड़ों की हल्की बीमारी होने पर भी उन्हें औने-पौने भाव में बेचना पड़ता है।

बोले भेड़पालक
ज्यादातर जगहों पर भेड़ों के लिए भेड़ों के लिए
सहार प्रखंड के धनछूहा निवासी बबन पाल, बीफन पाल, हीरालाल भगत, सखुवाना निवासी राम सुशील पाल और अरवल जिला के लोदीपुर निवासी हीरा भगत ने अपनी परेशानी बताते हुए कहा कि क्षेत्र में बालू खनन होने से भेड़ों के लिए दाे वक्त का चारा जुटना अब चुनौती।

