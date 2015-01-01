पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:मिट्टी लाने गए बच्चों पर खदान का ऊपरी भाग गिरा, एक बच्ची की मौत, तीन जख्मी

सहार3 घंटे पहले
स्थानीय सहार थाना क्षेत्र के बंसीडिहरी गांव में दिवाली के लिए मिट्टी लेने गए बच्चों के ऊपर मिट्टी गिरने से 3 बच्चे जख्मी हो गए जबकि एक बच्ची की मिट्टी में दबने से मौत हो गई। जानकारी के अनुसार बंसी डिहरी निवासी रंजीत पासवान उर्फ कानू की 6 वर्षीय पुत्री शिवानी कुमारी अपने बहन और मोहल्ले के अन्य पांच छह बच्चों के साथ मिट्टी लेने के लिए गांव के बाहर के खदान में गई थी। बच्चे अभी मिट्टी काट ही रहे थे कि पहले से खोखला रहे खदान का ऊपरी भाग की मिट्टी भरभरा कर बच्चों पर गिर पड़ी जिस कारण कुछ बच्चे उसमें दब गये। बाहर खड़े बच्चों के द्वारा चोर मचाए जाने के बाद पहुंचे ग्रामीणों ने दबे हुए बच्चों को बाहर निकाला जिसमें रंजीत पासवान की पुत्री शिवानी कुमारी की मौत हो गई। शिवानी की बड़ी बहन 8 वर्षीय अंजली कुमारी, रुदल पासवान की पुत्री शांति कुमारी और पुत्र साजन कुमार जख्मी हो गए। दुर्घटना के बाद स्थानीय ग्रामीणों ने खोह की तरह बन गए मिट्टी खदान के ऊपरी भाग को गिराया ताकि फिर से ऐसी घटना न हो सके। पीड़ित परिवार के आर्थिक स्थिति को देखते हुए मुआवजे के लिए ग्रामीणों ने बच्ची के शव के साथ सकड्डी नासरीगंज स्टेट हाईवे 81 को जाम किया। परिजनों को मुआवजा दिलाने के लिए पूर्व प्रमुख मदन सिंह और भाकपा माले के रामदत्त राम भी मौके पर पहुंचे। सड़क जाम को सड़क जाम की सूचना मिलते ही थानाध्यक्ष मनिंद्र कुमार ने मौके पर पहुंचकर ग्रामीणों को समझाकर सड़क जाम समाप्त करने को कहा और मुआवजे के लिए अधिकारियों को इसकी जानकारी दी। सीओ अशोक कुमार चौधरी ने परिजनों को कबीर अंत्येष्टि की राशि दी।

