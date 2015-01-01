पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्देश:दीपावली व छठ पर कोविड-19 प्रोटोकॉल का सख्ती से पालन करने का दिया निर्देश

साहेबपुरकमालएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • साहेबपुरकमाल थाना परिसर में शांति समिति की बैठक संपन्न, गाइडलाइन का करना होगा पालन

कोरोना काल में होने वाले दीपावली एवं छठ पूजा को लेकर साहेबपुर कमाल थाना परिसर में सोमवार को थानाध्यक्ष सुदीन राम की अध्यक्षता में शांति समिति की बैठक आयोजित की गई। जिसमें पंचायत प्रतिनिधियों के अलावे काली पूजा एवं छठ पूजा समिति के पदाधिकारी शामिल हुए। इस अवसर पर अंचलाधिकारी जयकृष्ण प्रसाद ने उपस्थित पूजा समिति के पदाधिकारियों के बीच कोविड-19 को लेकर गृह मंत्रालय के द्वारा जारी गाईड लाईन की जानकारी दी तथा गाईड लाईन के अनुसार दीपावली, काली पूजा व छठ पूजा आयोजित करने का निर्देश भी दिया। इस दौरान सीओ ने स्पष्ट लहजे में कहा कि जो भी पूजा समिति गृह मंत्रालय द्वारा जारी गाईड लाईन का अनुपालन नहीं करेंगे उनके खिलाफ सख्त कानूनी कार्रवाई की जाएगी। उन्होंने कहा कि कोरोना काल होने के चलते मेला का आयोजन करने व भीड़ जुटाने पर मनाही रहेगा। इसलिए कोविड 19 को लेकर जारी गाइड लाईन का अनुपालन सभी पूजा समितियों के लिए अनिवार्य है। उन्होंने कहा कि पूजा के अवसर पर पूजा स्थल अथवा आसपास अधिक भीड़़भाड जुटाने, मंदिर परिसर में पंडाल लगाने, विशेष रोशनी, तोरण द्वार, स्वागत द्वार अथवा अन्य प्रकार का सजावट करने पर भी रोक रहेगा। इतना ही नहीं बल्कि मंंदिर परिसर में लाउडस्पीकर बजाने, मिष्ठान, खिलौना अथवा प्रसाद का दुकान भी लगानेे पर भी रोक रहेगा। सीओ ने पूजा समिति के पदाधिकारियों से आयोजन स्थल पर सेनिटाइजर का व्यवस्था के साथ साथ मास्क का उपयोग करने तथा सोशल डिस्टेंटिंग का अनुपालन सुनिश्चित कराने का भी निर्देश दिया। साथ ही पूजा समापन उपरांत निर्धारित तिथि को ही बिना किसी गाजे-बाजे एवं जुलूस के शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से प्रतिमा का विसर्जन करना होगा। मौके पर सीओ एवं थानाध्यक्ष के अलावे, विधि व्यवस्था थानाध्यक्ष दिवाकर प्रसाद सिंह, सरपंच धर्मेंद्र झा, रेणु देवी, नंद किशोर सुमन, टुन्नी सिंह, मनोज राय, सनोज राय, अमरजीत कुमार, मिक्की यादव, किशोर पटेल, संजय यादव, पूर्व मुखिया महिन्दर यादव सहित अन्य जनप्रतिनिधि और पूजा समिति के सदस्य उपस्थित थे।

वीरपुर में संस्था की बैठक में छठ पूजा कार्यक्रम पर हुई चर्चा

वीरपुर | समाज विकास परिषद वीरपुर के सदस्यों की एक आवश्यक बैठक रविवार की रात्रि आयोजित की गई। जिसकी अध्यक्षता संस्था के अध्यक्ष राजेश रंजन ने किया। बैठक में छठ पूजा के अवसर पर संस्था द्वारा आयोजित किये जाने वाले कार्यक्रम पर विस्तृत चर्चा की गई। सामूहिक चर्चा के बाद यह तय किया गया कि कोरोना वायरस महामारी को ले इस बार संस्था द्वारा छठ पूजा के अवसर पर नाटक का मंचन नहीं किया जायेगा। संस्था द्वारा इस बार छठ घाट तक प्रकाश की व्यवस्था तथा साफ-सफाई का कार्य किया जायेगा। इसके अलावे अन्य मुद्दों पर भी चर्चा की गयी। मौके पर सचिव राकेश कुमार, डॉ राम आह्लाद राय, लक्खी साह, मुक्तिनाथ राय, पंकज चौरसिया, सुमन कुमार, मो. ऐयाज़ समेत कई सदस्य उपस्थित थे।

