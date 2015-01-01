पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विरोध:भगत सिंह यूथ फाउंडेशन के कार्यकर्ता सिविल सर्जन का करेंगे पुतला दहन

साहेबपुरकमाल
सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र साहेबपुर कमाल में व्याप्त कुव्यवस्था को लेकर सामाजिक संगठन भगत सिंह यूथ फाउंडेशन के कार्यकर्ताओं ने बुधवार को आक्रोश मार्च निकाल सिविल सर्जन का पुतला दहन करने का निर्णय लिया है। जिसकी लिखित सूचना प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारी श्रीनिवास को दिया गया है। बीडीओ को दिए आवेदन में संगठन ने बताया है कि मंगलवार को बखड्डा पेट्रोल पंप के समीप सड़क पार करने के दौरान किसी अज्ञात वाहन की चपेट में आने से एक युवक गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। जिसे स्थानीय लोगों की मदद से पीएचसी लाया गया। युवक की चिंताजनक स्थिति देख पीएचसी में मौजूद चिकित्सक द्वारा बेहतर इलाज के लिए रेफर कर दिया गया। परंतु एम्बुलेंस मौजूद नहीं रहने के कारण घायल युवक काफी देर तक पीएचसी में कराहता रहा जो स्वास्थ्य विभाग के लचर व्यवस्था को दर्शाता है। संगठन के निदेशक शाहिद इकबाल अतहर ने स्वास्थ्य विभाग के इस लचर व्यवस्था पर आक्रोश व्यक्त करते हुए कहा कि एक तरफ स्वास्थ्य विभाग के द्वारा 24 महिलाओं का बंध्याकरण आपरेशन किया गया है।

