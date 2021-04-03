पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धरना:संदेश के मनरेगा भवन में वोटर लिस्ट में नाम सुधार करने के लिए धरना दिया

संदेशएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

स्थानीय मनरेगा भवन संदेश के समीप मतदाता सूची में हुई नाम गड़बड़ी को सुधार करने को लेकर रामासाढ़ पंचायत के मतदाताओं ने एक दिवसीय धरना दिया। अध्यक्षता मेघनाथ पासवान व संचालन नीलम कुँवर ने किया । संबोधित करते मेघनाथ पासवान ने कहा रामासाढ़ पंचायत के वार्ड संख्या -7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14 व 15 में निर्वाचक सूची में मतदाताओं का नाम एक वार्ड से दूसरे वार्ड में जोड़कर गड़बड़ी किया गया है।

रिजर्व वार्ड का नाम बदलकर सामान्य जाति में किया गया है । जिसके चलते आने वाले पंचायती चुनाव में दलित व कमजोर वर्ग के लोग चुनाव लड़ने से वंचित रह जाएंगे। दूसरे वार्ड में नाम चले जाने से लाभार्थी कई सरकारी लाभ लेने से वंचित रह जाएंगे। जिसे तत्काल सुधार किया जाए। बताया वोटर लिस्ट के नाम में सुधार तक धरना चलता रहेगा। मौके पर विवेक कुमार,अनिल कुमार राम, श्याम बाबू पासवान, रजनीश कुमार मिश्रा, उमेश पासवान के अलावे कई लोग थे ।

