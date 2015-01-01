पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हादसा:संदेश में दो मोटरसाइकिल की टक्कर से दो जख्मी

संदेशएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सकड्डी-नासरीगंज स्टेट हाइवे 81 पर संदेश टोला के समीप सड़क पर दो मोटरसाइकिल के आमने-सामने की टक्कर हो गयी। इस क्रम में मोटरसाइकिल सवार दो युवक जख्मी हो गये। दोनों जख्मी युवक का इलाज रेफरल अस्पताल संदेश में कराया गया। डॉक्टर ने गम्भीर स्थिति को देखते हुए दोनों को बेहतर इलाज के लिए सदर अस्पताल आरा भेज दिया।

मशजानकारी के अनुसार संदेश थाना क्षेत्र के सरैंया गांव निवासी रमेश चौधरी मोटरसाइकिल से संदेश जा रहा था। दूसरे तरफ संदेश से सहार के तरफ मोटरसाइकिल सवार कोइलवर गांव निवासी अमरनाथ चौधरी जा रहा था। आरा इस क्रम में संदेश टोला के सामने से टक्कर मार दिया। टक्कर इतना जबरदस्त था कि दोनों मोटरसाइकिल सवार गाड़ी से 10 फीट दूर जा गिरे। ग्रामीणों की सहायता से दोनों जख्मी को रेफरल अस्पताल संदेश भेजा गया था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहिटमैन बोले- बैक टू बैक मैच की वजह से वन-डे और टी-20 टीम का हिस्सा नहीं, मेरा फोकस टेस्ट पर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें