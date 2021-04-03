पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इंटर परीक्षार्थी की सड़क हादसे में मौत:सारण में अंग्रेजी की परीक्षा देने जा रहा था छात्र; छपरा-मुजफ्फरपुर NH 722 पर इंडिका कार ने मारी टक्कर

छपरा2 घंटे पहले
घटना के बाद रोते-बिलखते परिजन। - Dainik Bhaskar
घटना के बाद रोते-बिलखते परिजन।
  • छात्र आज सुबह राजपूत इंटर कॉलेज, छपरा में अंग्रेजी की परीक्षा देने जा रहा था

सारण में गुरुवार सुबह एक तेज रफ्तार इंडिका कार की चपेट में आने से इंटर की एक छात्र की मौत हो गई। घटना गड़खा थाना क्षेत्र के अलोनी में छपरा - मुजफ्फरपुर NH 722 पर हुई। छात्र आज सुबह राजपूत इंटर कॉलेज, छपरा में अंग्रेजी की परीक्षा देने जा रहा था। तभी बेलगाम कार ने उसे टक्कर मार दी। घटना के बाद हाइवे पर अफरातफरी मच गई। स्थानीय लोगों ने कार के ड्राइवर को पकड़ लिया और उसकी पिटाई कर दी।

इधर, कुछ लोगों ने सड़क पर बेहोश पड़े छात्र को PHC में भर्ती करवाया, जहां उसे डॉक्टरों ने मृत घोषित कर दिया। घटना की सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस मौके पर पहुंच गई और लोगों को समझा कर शांत करवाया। पुलिस के अनुसार स्थानीय लोगों की मदद से कार के ड्राइवर को स्थानीय लोगों की मदद से पकड़ लिया गया है। सड़क पर आवागमन सामान्य हो गया है।

मृतक की पहचान डेरनी थाना क्षेत्र के धनौती गांव निवासी गौतम पंडित के पुत्र बिट्टू कुमार के रूप में हुई है। परिजनों के अनुसार बिट्टू इंटर की परीक्षा देने के लिए बाइक घर से निकला था। लेकिन, जैसे ही गड़खा थाना क्षेत्र के अलोनी के पास पहुंचा, तभी सामने से आ रही बेलगाम कर ने उसे टक्कर मार दी। हादसा इतना भीषण था कि उसने कुछ ही देर में दम तोड़ दिया। बिट्‌टू की मौत के बाद घर में कोहराम मच गया है। वहीं ग्रामीणों की मांग है कि प्रशासन जल्द से जल्द पीड़ित परिवार को मुआवजा प्रदान करे।

