पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई:12 बालू लदे ट्रक किए गए जब्त

सासारामएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

मुफस्सिल थाना क्षेत्र में नेशनल हाइवे-दो सड़क मार्ग पर ताराचंडी मंदिर से आगे आशीर्वाद लाइन होटल के समीप जिला प्रशासन की टीम ने बालू ओवरलोड वाहनों के खिलाफ सघन अभियान चलाया। जहाँ सड़क मार्ग से आनेवाले ओवरलोड 12 बालू ट्रकों को जब्त किया गया। हालांकि जब्त किए गए बालू के ट्रकों का चालान पेंडिंग है।

कागजात जांच के बाद ही परिवहन कार्यालय में फाईन किया जाएगा। जिला प्रशासन की टीम में शामिल जिला परिवहन पदाधिकारी मोहम्मद जियाउल्लाह, सासाराम सदर एसडीओ मनोज कुमार, सासाराम सदर एएसपी अरविन्द प्रताप सिंह एवं सहायक खनन पदाधिकारी विकास कुमार के नेतृत्व में पूरी टीम दल बल के साथ जीटीरोड सड़क मार्ग पर उतरकर ओवरलोड वाहनों के खिलाफ धर पकड़ अभियान को शुरू कर दिया।

हालांकि बड़ी संख्या में पुलिस बल को सड़क पर देख बालू माफिया व बालू ट्रकों के चालकों में अफरा तफरी मच गई। जगह-जगह बालू ट्रक के चालक सड़क पर गाड़ियों को खड़ी कर गेट लॉक कर आसपास खड़े होकर प्रशासन के द्वारा किए जा रहे कार्रवाई को देख रहे थे। हालांकि प्रशासन ने सड़क पर खड़ी कई बालू के ट्रकों को अभियान के माध्यम से उक्त स्थल से ट्रकों को खिंचवाकर टॉल प्लाजा स्थित एक कैम्प में पुलिस अभिरक्षा में जब्त रखा गया। उक्त अभियान में 12 बालू ओवरलोड ट्रकों को जब्त किया है। फिलहाल जब्त किए गए ट्रकों का चालान पेंडिंग रखा गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरैंकिंग में टॉप-7 टीमों को डायरेक्ट एंट्री मिलेगी, भूटान, फ्रांस और ब्राजील समेत 37 टीमों को खेलना होगा क्वालिफायर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें