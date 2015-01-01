पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना संक्रमण:तिलौथू में 13 हजार लोगों की अब तक कोरोना जांच

सासाराम3 घंटे पहले
  • 130 पॉजिटिव, 3 की मौत, एक्टिव केस नहीं

प्रखंड क्षेत्र में पिछले 15 दिनों से कोरोना संक्रमण का कोई भी मामला सामने नहीं आया है। प्रखंड में एक्टिव केस की संख्या भी शून्य हो गयी है। हालांकि फिर भी स्वास्थ्य विभाग सतर्कता बरतने में कोई कोताही नहीं कर रहा है। प्रतिदिन औसत 100 लोगों की जांच की जा रही है।

इस जांच में एंटीजन, आरटी पीसीआर, ट्रूनेट शामिल है। तिलौथू प्रखंड के बीएचएम मतीउर रहमान ताज ने बताया कि कोविड 19 की अब तक प्रखंड भर में करीब 13000 लोगों की जांच की गई है जिसमें 130 लोग पॉजिटिव पाए गए। इनमें से 3 लोगों की मौत हो गयी और 127 लोग पूर्णतः स्वस्थ होकर घर चले गए हैं। 3 मृतकों में एक कैथी, एक हुरका और एक हरनाचीटी के निवासी थे। प्रखंड क्षेत्र में अभी भी कोविड केअर सेंटर को होल्ड पर रखा गया है ताकि जरूरत पड़ने पर इसका इस्तेमाल किया जा सके। रविवार को भी प्रखंड के रणजीत गंज में जांच शिविर लगाकर 117 लोगों की जांच की गई। अलग अलग क्षेत्रों में जांच अगले आदेश तक जारी रहेगी।

तिलौथू पीएचसी के डॉ प्रभात कुमार ने बताया कि लोगों के पास संक्रमण की प्रकृति और उससे बचाव की पूरी जानकारी नहीं होने के कारण संक्रमण के बचाव के लिए निर्धारित मानकों का अभी भी पालन नहीं किया जा रहा है। जानकारी के अभाव में उपचार के बाद पूरी तरह ठीक हो चुके और आइसोलेशन और क्वारंटाइन की अवधि पूरा कर चुके लोगों के प्रति समाज मे नकारात्मक सोच सबके लिए नुकसानदायक है। इससे हमें बचना है और यथासंभव सभी को मास्क व 2 गज की दूरी का पालन करवाना है।

सात नए पॉजिटिव मरीज मिले, चार लोग स्वस्थ हुए
कोरोना संक्रमण की रफ्तार उचार चढ़ाव भरे आंकड़ों के साथ बढ़ती जा रही है। जिला स्वास्थ्य समिति द्वारा रविवार को जारी किए गए रिपोर्ट के अनुसार कोरोना के सात नए मरीज मिले, जबकि मात्र चार संक्रमित स्वस्थ होकर घर लौटे। जिसके बाद जिले में कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या 6494 हो गई है, जबकि स्वस्थ होने वाले मरीजों का आंकड़ा 6392 पर पहुंच गया है। सक्रिय 60 संक्रमितों का इलाज होम आइसोलेशन में चल रहा है। ठंड को देखते हुए लोगों को विशेष सावधानी बरतने की सलाह दी जा रही है। सिविल सर्जन डॉ. सुधीर कुमार ने बताया कि 24 घंटे के दौरान जिले में कोरोना के सिर्फ सात नए मरीज मिले हैं।

