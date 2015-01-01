पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना अपडेट:14 संक्रमितों ने कोरोना का दी मात, जिले में छह नए पॉजिटिव मरीज मिले

सासाराम2 दिन पहले
कोरोना संक्रमण की रफ्तार उचार चढ़ाव भरे आंकड़ों के साथ बढ़ती जा रही है। गुरूवार को स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा जारी किए गए रिपोर्ट के अनुसार कोरोना के छह नए मरीज मिले है, जबकि 14 संक्रमित स्वस्थ होकर घर लौटे। जिसके बाद जिले में कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या 6428 हो गई है, जबकि स्वस्थ होने वाले मरीजों का आंकड़ा 6277 पर पहुंच गया है। सक्रिय 109 संक्रमितों का इलाज विभिन्न अस्पतालों के अलावा होम आइसोलेशन में चल रहा है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग व अधिकतर संक्रमितों को होम आइसोलेशन में रखा गया है।

सिविल सर्जन डॉ. सुधीर कुमार ने बताया कि 24 घंटे के दौरान जिले में कोरोना के सिर्फ छह नए मरीज मिले हैं जबकि 14 मरीज स्वस्थ होकर घर लौटे हैं। सक्रिय मरीजों की संख्या 109 रह गई है, जिसमें से दो का इलाज सदर अस्पताल सासाराम, व एम्स पटना में चल रहा है। जबकि 107 को होम आइसोलेशन में रखा गया है। अबतक 315273 सैंपल जांच के लिए संग्रहित किया गया है, जिसमें से 313588 सैंपल की रिपोर्ट प्राप्त हो गई है और 1135 सैंपल का रिपोर्ट आना बाकी है।

शिवसागर: 139 लोगों का कोरोना टेस्ट, सभी निगेटिव
शिवसागर|गुरुवार को शिवसागर प्रखंड स्थित पीएचसी और ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों मे जाकर लोगो का कोरोना टेस्ट किया गया। बीएचम प्रवीण कुमार ने बताया कि इस दौरान 139 लोगो का स्वाब लिया गया। सभी का स्वाब एण्टीजन रैपिड परीक्षण में निगेटिव पाया गया। उन्होंने दीपावली मे पटाखों का ज्यादा इस्तेमाल करने से बचने को कहा। उन्होंने कहा कि ठंड और बढ़ते पॉल्युशन के कारण संक्रमण की संख्या बढ़ सकती है। यहां तक कि लोगो की जान भी जा सकती है।

