कोरोना अपडेट:कोरोना को मात दे घर लौटे 14 लोग, नासरीगंज में 163 की जांच

सासाराम/नासरीगंज4 घंटे पहले
कोरोना संक्रमण की रफ्तार उचार चढ़ाव भरे आंकड़ों के साथ बढ़ती जा रही है। जिला स्वास्थ्य समिति द्वारा मंगलवार को जारी किए गए रिपोर्ट के अनुसार कोरोना के आठ नए मरीज मिले, जबकि 14 संक्रमित स्वस्थ होकर घर लौटे। जिसके बाद जिले में कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या 6503 हो गई है, जबकि स्वस्थ होने वाले मरीजों का आंकड़ा 6419 पर पहुंच गया है। नासरीगंज पीएचसी परिसर में कोरोना जांच शिविर लगा 163 लोगों का कोरोना जांच किया गया।बीएचएम अनिल सिंह ने बताया कि कोरोना जांच शिविर में रैपिड एंटीजन किट से 103 और आरटीपीसीर से 60 लोगों का कोरोना जांच किया गया। जांच में सभी नेगेटिव पाए गए। बीएचएम ने बताया कि प्रखण्ड वासियों के लिए ये राहत की खबर है कि लगातार हो रहे जांच में परिणाम नेगेटिव मिल रहे हैं। सतर्कता बरतना स्वास्थ्य के लिए लाभदायक है।

सूर्यपुरा प्रखंड के बीडीओ हुए कोरोना संक्रमित
सूर्यपुरा/दावथ|सूर्यपुरा के प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारी पवन कुमार ठाकुर कोरोना पॉजिटिव हो गए हैं। बीडीओ ने बताया कि निर्वाचन कार्य से पटना बीते 11 नवम्बर को गए थे, उसके बाद से बुखार लग रहा था। इसके बाद जांच कराई तो रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई। बीडीओ ने सलाह दी है कि हमसे मिलने जुलने वाले कर्मी या अन्य लोग आइसोलेट हो जाएं।

