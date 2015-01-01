पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना अपडेट:कोरोना को मात दे लौटे 15 मरीज, आठ नए पॉजिटिव

सासाराम3 घंटे पहले
कोरोना संक्रमण की रफ्तार उचार चढ़ाव भरे आंकड़ों के साथ बढ़ती जा रही है। जिला स्वास्थ्य समिति द्वारा बुधवार को जारी किए गए रिपोर्ट के अनुसार कोरोना के आठ नए मरीज मिले, जबकि 15 संक्रमित स्वस्थ होकर घर लौटे। जिसके बाद जिले में कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या 6422 हो गई है, जबकि स्वस्थ होने वाले मरीजों का आंकड़ा 6263 पर पहुंच गया है। सक्रिय 117 संक्रमितों का इलाज विभिन्न अस्पतालों के अलावा होम आइसोलेशन में चल रहा है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग व अधिकतर संक्रमितों को होम आइसोलेशन में रखा गया है। ठंड को देखते हुए लोगों को विशेष सावधानी बरतने की सलाह दी जा रही है। सिविल सर्जन डॉ. सुधीर कुमार ने बताया कि 24 घंटे के दौरान जिले में कोरोना के सिर्फ आठ नए मरीज मिले हैं जबकि 15 स्वस्थ होकर घर लौटे हैं। सक्रिय मरीजों की संख्या 117 रह गई है, जिसमें से दो का इलाज सदर अस्पताल सासाराम, व एम्स पटना में चल रहा है। जबकि 115 को होम आइसोलेशन में रखा गया है। अबतक 311845 सैंपल जांच के लिए संग्रहित किया गया है, जिसमें से 310097 सैंपल की रिपोर्ट प्राप्त हो गई है।

