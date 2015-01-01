पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा बढ़ी:10वीं-12वीं के सिलेबस में 30 से 40 फीसदी कटौती

सासाराम7 घंटे पहले
  • इस बदलाव के तहत बोर्ड ने परीक्षा में एमसीक्यू के लिए वेटेज में 10 फीसदी की बढ़ोतरी की गई है

सेंट्रल बोर्ड ऑफ सेकेंडरी एजुकेशन ने कोरोना महामारी के मद्देनजर 10वीं-12वीं का सिलेबस 30 से 40 फीसदी कम कर दिया है। इसके अलावा बोर्ड ने परीक्षाओं के लिए परीक्षा पैटर्न और मार्किंग स्कीम में भी बदलाव किया है। दरअसल, संक्रमण के कारण पढ़ाई को हुए नुकसान को देखते हुए सीबीएसई ने स्टूडेंट्स के तनाव को कम करने के मकसद से यह फैसला किया। इस बदलाव के तहत बोर्ड ने परीक्षा में एमसीक्यू के लिए वेटेज में 10 फीसदी की बढ़ोतरी की गई है।

परीक्षा पैटर्न में किए इस बदलाव का मकसद स्टूडेंट्स की समझने की क्षमता का परीक्षण करना है। पीआरओ सतीश कुमार ने कहा कि सीबीएसई की तरफ से 10वीं- 12वीं के सिलेबस में 30 प्रतिशत की कमी करने के बाद हर विषय में कम से कम 4-5 चैप्टर कम हो गए हैं।

इससे स्टूडेंट्स को कवर करने के लिए कम सिलेबस होगा। सिलेबस में हुए बदलाव को लेकर जब अभिभावकों से बात की गई तो उन्होंने कहा कि जो सिलेबस हटाया जा रहा है, उसकी रेलेवेंसी जरूर चेक की जानी चाहिए। यानी जिस क्लास का कोई टॉपिक हटाया गया हो वो अगली क्लास के किसी चेप्टर के साथ कनेक्ट नहीं होना चाहिए।

पास होने के लिए लाने होंगे 33 फीसदी मार्क्स

12वीं के स्टूडेंट्स को थ्योरी और प्रैक्टिकल दोनों परीक्षाओं को अलग-अलग पास करना अनिर्वाय होगा। दोनों परीक्षाओं में स्टूडेंट्स को पास होने के लिए 33 फीसदी मार्क्स लाने होंगे। जबकि 10वीं परीक्षा में स्टूडेंट्स को थ्योरी और इंटरनल असेसमेंट के अंकों को मिलाकर पास किया जाएगा। यानी कि 10वीं के स्टूडेंट्स पास होने के लिए थ्योरी और इंटरनल असेसमेंट के मार्क्स मिलाकर 33 फीसदी मार्क्स स्कोर करने होंगे।

70 अंकों का होगी प्रैक्टिकल सब्जेक्ट की थ्योरी
सीबीएसई 12वीं के प्रैक्टिकल सब्जेक्ट में थ्योरी पेपर 70 अंकों और प्रैक्टिकल 30 अंकों का होगा। जबकि बिना प्रैक्टिकल वाले सब्जेक्ट में 80 अंक की थ्योरी परीक्षा और 20 अंक की प्रैक्टिकल परीक्षा होगी। वहीं, अब 10वीं के सभी विषयों के लिए इंटरनल असेसमेंट 20 अंकों का कर दिया है। जिसके बाद अब 10वीं में थ्योरी परीक्षा 80 और इंटरनल असेसमेंट 20 मार्क्स का होगा।

