पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

चुनाव:मतगणना के लिए 525 कर्मियों का हुआ चयन, आज दो शिफ्टों में दी जाएगी ट्रेनिंग

सासाराम2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • डीएम ने कहा कि जिन कर्मियों के मतदान कार्य के लिए चयनित किया गया है उन्हें प्रशिक्षण में शामिल होना अनिवार्य है

10 नवंबर को होने वाले मतगणना कार्य को लेकर प्रशिक्षण की तिथि निर्धारित कर दी गई है। जिला निर्वाची पदाधिकारी सह डीएम पंकज दीक्षित ने 4 नवंबर को दो पालियों में प्रशिक्षण कार्यक्रम आयोजित करने का निर्देश दिया है। डीएम ने बताया कि 4 नवंबर दिन बुधवार को खेल भवन फजलगंज स्टेडियम में प्रशिक्षण दिया जाएगा। 11 से 1 बजे तक प्रथम पाली और 2 से 4 बजे तक दूसरी पाली में प्रशिक्षण दिया जाएगा। डीएम ने बताया कि काउंटिंग के लिए कुल 525 कर्मियों का चयन किया गया है जिन्हें बुधवार को काउंटिंग के लिए वेल ट्रेंड किया जाएगा। डीएम ने कहा कि जिन कर्मियों को मतदान कार्य के लिए चयनित किया गया है उन्हें प्रशिक्षण में शामिल होना अनिवार्य है। जो कर्मी प्रशिक्षण के दौरान अनुपस्थित पा जाएंगे उनपर कड़ी कार्रवाई होगी।

प्रशिक्षण कार्यक्रम को लेकर डीएम ने निर्वाचन कोषांग को मतगणना प्रशिक्षण से संबंधित सामग्री उपलब्ध कराने का निर्देश दिया है। इसके अलावा ध्वनि विस्तारक यंत्र, कुर्सी, पंखा, ट्यूबलाइट की समुचित व्यवस्था करने का निर्देश दिया है। इसके अलावा प्रशिक्षण अवधि के दौरान पांच दैनिक पारिश्रमिक पर मजदूरों की व्यवस्था, मतगणना कर्मियों के लिए पेयजल, चाय एवं बिस्कुट की व्यवस्था तथा प्रतिनियुक्त पदाधिकारियों, कर्मियों एवं मास्टर प्रशिक्षकों के लिए अल्पाहार की व्यवस्था करने का निर्देश दिया गया है।

जो कर्मी प्रशिक्षण के दौरान अनुपस्थित पाये जाएंगे उनपर कड़ी कार्रवाई होगी

प्रशिक्षण के एक घंटे पूर्व खेल भवन को किया जाएगा सेनेटाइज
प्रशिक्षण के दौरान दो वीडियोग्राफर की व्यवस्था करने को कहा गया है। नगर परिषद के कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी को खेल भवन में साफ-सफाई कराने का निर्देश दिया। प्रशिक्षण आरंभ होने से एक घंटे पूर्व खेल भवन को आवश्यक रूप से सैनिटाइज कराने को भी कहा गया है। सिविल सर्जन को एक मेडिकल टीम प्रतिनियुक्त करने को कहा गया है। यह टीम प्रत्येक पाली में प्रशिक्षण में भाग लेने वाले मतगणना कर्मियों को प्रशिक्षण कक्ष में प्रवेश करने के पूर्व थर्मल स्कैनर से उनकी तापमान की जांच करेगी। इसके बाद हाथों को सैनिटाइज कराने के बाद मास्क देकर उन्हें प्रवेश करने की अनुमति देंगे।
एक साथ हर विधानसभा की दो-दो ईवीएम खुलेंगी मतगणना के लिए
जिले के सातों विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में 28 अक्टूबर को डाले गए वोटों की गिनती के लिए जिला प्रशासन की तैयारी युद्ध स्तर पर जारी है। बाजार समिति में 100 से अधिक टेबलों को तैयार किया जा रहा है। जिला उप निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी ने बताया कि स्वच्छ एवं निष्पक्ष रूप से मतगणना के लिए मास्टर प्लान तैयार किया गया है। उन्होंने बताया कि विधानसभावार वोटों की काउंटिंग की जाएगी। एक बार में 14 ईवीएम खोले जाएंगे यानि हर विधानसभा के दो-दो ईवीएम साथ में खुलेंगे। प्रत्येक टेबल पर तीन कर्मियों की तैनाती की जाएगी। इसके अलावे हर टेबल पर मतगणना सुपरवाइजर, मतदान सहायक और एक माइक्रो ऑब्जर्वर होंगे।

मेटल डिटेक्टर से जांच के बाद ही काउंटिंग हॉल में मिलेगी एंट्री

बाजार समिति के 7 स्टांग रूमों में सील सभी ईवीएम की निगरानी केन्द्रीय सुरक्षा बलों के जिम्मे है। साथ हीं 100 से ज्यादा सीसीटीवी कैमरे से 24 घंटे पैनी नजर रखी जा रही है। मतगणना को लेकर सुरक्षा का चाक-चौबंद व्यवस्था किया जा रहा है। कोई भी आदर्श आचार संहिता का उल्लंघन न कर सके इसपर विशेष ध्यान रहेगा। जिला उप निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी ने बताया कि मेटल डिटेक्टर से जांच के बाद हीं काउंटिंग हॉल में जाने की अनुमति मिलेगी। मतगणना के हर चरण का ऑनलाइन रिजल्ट जारी किया जाएगा। बाजार समिति परिसर व उसके बाहर वीडियोग्राफी कराया जाएगा। ताकि गड़बड़ी करने वालों को चिन्हित कर त्वरित कार्रवाई की जा सके। काउंटिंग के दिन परिसर के 100 मीटर के एरिया में 144 लागू रहेगा। जहां परिंदा भी पर नहीं मार सकेगा। मतगणना तिथि तक परिसर में बाहरी व्यक्तियों के प्रवेश पर पूरी तरह से रोक लगा दी गई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआज करवाचौथ और महिलाओं का IPL; कंगना पर फिर केस और वियना में मुंबई जैसा हमला - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें