त्योहारों का सीजन:कार्तिक मास में कल से 15 दिनों में कुल 13 त्योहार, धनतेरस आज व छोटी दीपावली कल

सासाराम8 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • धन-वैभव, व्यापार-कारोबार आदि में उन्नति के साथ-साथ पुण्यफल की प्राप्ति होती है

धर्मशास्त्र में साल के सभी 12 महीनों में कार्तिक मास को महत्वपूर्ण माना गया है। इस बाबत मनोज पांडेय बताते हैं कि कार्तिक मास में भगवान शिव के पुत्र स्कंद कार्तिकेय जी ने तारकासुर नामक असुर का वध किया था।

तब से इस माह का नाम कार्तिक मास पड़ गया। जिसे विजय का प्रतीक माना जाता है। उन्होंने बताया कि पवित्रता से परिपूर्ण इस माह में अनेक बड़े त्योहार मनाए जाएंगे। मनीषियों के मुताबिक इस मास में पड़ने वाले पर्व-त्योहारों को करने से व्यक्ति के जीवन में मान-सम्मान, यश-कीर्ति, धन-वैभव, व्यापार-कारोबार आदि में उन्नति के साथ-साथ पुण्यफल की प्राप्ति होती है। इस महीने में रम्भा एकादशी व्रत से लेकर प्रबोधिनी एकादशी (25 तारीख दिन बुधवार) तक कुल छोटे-बड़े 13 त्योहार मनाए जाएंगे। यानी कि बीच के एक-दो तारीख को छोड़कर लगभग प्रतिदिन पर्व-त्योहार है।

धनतेरस, दीपावली व छठ इसी माह में

भारतीय संस्कृति में स्वास्थ्य का स्थान धन से ऊपर माना गया है। इसके लिए कहावत प्रचलित है- पहला सुख निरोगी काया, दूजा माया। धर्म शास्त्रों के अनुसार चिकित्सा विज्ञान के विस्तार और प्रसार के लिए ही भगवान विष्णु ने धन्वंतरि का अवतार कार्तिक मास की त्रयोदशी को लिया था।

जिसके उपलक्ष्य में 12 तारीख को धनतेरस का त्योहार मनाया जाता है। वहीं, दीपावली का त्योहार अंधकार पर प्रकाश की विजय का प्रतीक है। जो सामाजिक और धार्मिक दोनों दृष्टि से महत्व रखता है। जबकि, महापर्व छठ में प्रकृति की उपासना की जाती है। जो मूल रूप से शरीर, मन और आत्मा की शुद्धि का पर्व है।

कौन से त्योहार किस दिन व तारीख को

1. धनतेरस - 12 नवम्बर दिन गुरुवार 2. हनुमान जयंती - 13 नवम्बर दिन शुक्रवार 3. दीपावली - 14 नवंबर दिन शनिवार 4. गोवर्धन पूजा - 15 नवंबर दिन रविवार 5. भैया दूज - 16 नवंबर दिन सोमवार 6. खरना (छठ प्रारंभ) - 18 नवंबर दिन बुधवार 7. डाला छठ - 19 नवंबर दिन गुरुवार 8. छठ (पहला अ‌र्घ्य) - 20 नवंबर दिन शुक्रवार 9. छठ (दूसरा अ‌र्घ्य) - 21 नवंबर दिन शनिवार 10. गोपाष्टमी - 22 नवंबर दिन रविवार 11. अक्षय नवमी - 23 नवंबर दिन सोमवार 12 प्रबोधनी एकादशी - 25 नवंबर दिन बुधवार

