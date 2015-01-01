पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई:प्रशासन ने एनएच-दो पर ओवरलोड वाहनों के खिलाफ चलाया अभियान

सासाराम7 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पुलिस बल को देखकर बालू माफियाओं व चालकों में हड़कम्प मच गया

राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग संख्या-दो सड़क मार्ग पर खुरमाबाद नदी पुल के पास जिला प्रशासन ने ओवरलोड वाहनों के खिलाफ सख्ती दिखाते हुए 20 बालू ओवरलोड ट्रकों को जब्त कर पुलिस अभिरक्षा में जब्त किया है। हालांकि जिला प्रशासन के अधिकारियों व भारी पुलिस बल को देखकर बालू माफियाओं व चालकों में हड़कम्प मच गया।

एनएच-दो सड़क पर प्रशासन व पुलिस बल को खड़े देख ओवरलोड बालू वाले वाहन सड़क किनारे अपनी-अपनी गाड़ियों को खड़ी कर दरवाजा लॉक कर इधर-उधर खिसक गए। बावजूद इसके सड़क मार्ग पर उतरी जिला प्रशासन की अधिकारियों की टीम ने ओवरलोड बालू वाले वाहनों के खिलाफ काफी सख्ती दिखायी।

कर्मनाशा पुल के पिलर में आई दरार के वजह से अब तक वाहनों के परिचालन पर पूरी तरह है रोक
एनएचएआई ने बिहार के सीमावर्ती बॉर्डर पर 8 माह पहले स्थित कर्मनाशा पुल के पिलर में आई दरार के वजह से अब तक वाहनों के परिचालन पर पूरी तरह रोक है। रोड निर्माण कम्पनी ने कर्मनाशा पुल के पिलर में आयी दरारों की मरम्मती भी की जा चुकी है।

पुल पर परिचालन क्षमता के लिए ओवरलोड वाहनों को खड़ा कर टेस्ट प्रक्रिया भी एनएचएआई द्वारा पूरी कर ली गई है। हालांकि फिलहाल एनएचएआई के द्वारा मरम्मत कर्मनाशा बड़े पुल मार्ग से ओवरलोड बालू वाहनों पर पूरी तरह से रोक के बाद ही वाहनों के परिचालन को शुरू करने का निर्देश जारी किया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसानों ने टोल प्लाजा फ्री करना शुरू किया; दिल्ली-जयपुर और दिल्ली-आगरा हाईवे जाम करेंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें