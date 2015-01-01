पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दी गई चेतावनी:सरकार के निर्देश के बाद ओवरलोडिंग पर सख्त हुआ प्रशासन

डेहरी सदर3 घंटे पहले
  • घाटों से ओवरलोड वाहन निकले तो घाटदार पर प्राथमिकी दर्ज करते हुए विधि सम्मत कार्रवाई की जाएगी

सरकार के निर्देश के बाद अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी की अध्यक्षता में बुधवार को अनुमंडल क्षेत्र के बालू घाट संचालकों एवं बन्दोबस्तधारी मेसर्स आदित्य मल्टीकाम प्राइवेट लिमिटेड के प्रतिनिधि के साथ समीक्षा बैठक किया गया। सभी घाट संचालकों को उत्खनन मनकों के अनुरूप घाट चलाने का सख्त निदेश दिया गया।

ओवरलोडिंग के जरिए सरकारी राजस्व को चूना लगाने और बढ़ती सड़क दुर्घटनाओं के मद्देनजर सरकार के निर्णय को लागू कराने के लिए बैठक अहम मानी जा रही है। बैठक में एसडीएम ने साफ कहा कि किसी भी स्थिति में घाट से ओवरलोड बालू का वाहन नहीं निकालना है।

पालन नहीं करने वाले घाटदार पर प्राथमिकी दर्ज करते हुए विधि सम्मत करवाई किया जायेगा। उन्होंने धर्म कांटा एवं ऑनलाइन सीसीटीवी को दुरुस्त करने का भी निर्देश दिया है। सोन नदी से भारी वाहनों के जरिए बालू की लूट को रोकने के लिए प्रशासन सख्त हुआ है।

इधर बताया जा रहा है कि 14 चक्का और इससे अधिक चक्कों के वाहनों पर बालू लोड करने की इजाजत पर सरकार ने रोक लगा दिया है ताकि ओवरलोडिंग के जरिए सड़कों की हो रही खस्ताहाल स्थिति पर भी ब्रेक लगे व दुर्घटनाओं पर अंकुश लगाया जा सके।

घाट कहीं और निकासी कहीं और से होती है

सोन नदी में बालू निकासी के 26 घाट हैं वहीं दो घाट काव नदी में हैं। बालू निकासी के लिए कंपनी को समय विस्तार मिलता आया है जो 31 दिसंबर को समाप्त हो जाने की तिथि बताई जा रही है।

शहर में बालू निकासी प्रतिबंधित है। बावजूद शहरी और ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में बालू के घाट कहीं और निर्धारित और निकासी कहीं और करने से आम जनों की परेशानी लगातार बढ़ती जा रही है। मकराईन गांव के निवासी बताते हैं कि डालमियानगर नाम से बालू घाट का नामकरण है। लेकिन मकराइन मोहल्ले में बालू की निकासी बेधड़क होती रही है।

मनमानी से नदी में समा रहे किसानों के खेत

खनन विभाग ने बालू निकासी के घाटों को चिन्हित किया है और कंपनी को निर्धारित क्षेत्र और स्थल से ही निकासी के निर्देश दिए हैं। बावजूद मिलीभगत से प्रतिबंधित क्षेत्रों में निकासी हो रही है। सोन नदी के अंदर क्षेत्र का निर्धारण करते हुए पाइलिंग करने के निर्देश हैं। लेकिन घाट संचालकों द्वारा ऐसा नहीं किया गया है और तटबंध कट रहे हैं।

ग्रामीण बताते हैं कि नियमों के आलोक में 500 मीटर तटबंध से दूर खनन कार्य करना है। बताया कि नियमों की अनदेखी के कारण खेती योग्य सैकड़ों एकड़ भूमि अब तक सोन नदी में समा चुकी है।

नगर परिषद ने अब तक नहीं उठाए ठोस उपाय

बालू की अवैध निकासी आम बात है और मिलीभगत किसी से छिपी नहीं रही है। मकराइन बालू घाट के सामने ही विगत साल अवैध वसूली के आरोप में डालमियानगर थाना के एसआई सत्येंद्र चौधरी और वाहन चालक संजय राय को डीआईजी के निर्देश के बाद गिरफ्तार किया गया था और प्राथमिकी दर्ज हुई थी। बालू लदे वाहनों से टैक्स लेने की नगर परिषद की सोच भी धरातल पर नहीं उतर सकी है। नगर परिषद ने विभाग से इसके लिए संपर्क साधने की बात कही थी।

