पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

एडमिट कार्ड जारी:यूजीसी नेट 2020 परीक्षा के लिए एडमिट कार्ड वेबसाइट पर हुआ जारी

सासाराम2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

यूजीसी नेट 2020 परीक्षा के लिए वेबसाइट पर एडमिट कार्ड जारी कर दिया गया है। नेशनल टेस्टिंग एजेंसी ने गुरुवार को 4, 5, 11,12 और 13 नवंबर को होने वाली परीक्षा के लिए हाॅल टिकट एनटीए की ऑफिशियल पोर्टल ntanet.nic.in पर जारी किया है। परीक्षा में शामिल होने जा रहे उम्मीदवार ऑफिशियल पोर्टल से एडमिट कार्ड डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं। इसके अलावा नीचे दिए गए स्टेप्स को फाॅलो करके कार्ड को डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं।

यूजीसी नेट नवंबर परीक्षा के लिए एडमिट कार्उ डाउनलोड करने के लिए सबसे पहले आधिकारिक वेबसाइट ugcnet.nta.nic.in पर जाएं। इसके बाद होमपेज पर 4,5,11,12 और 13 नवंबर के लिए यूजीसी नेट एडमिट कार्ड पर लिंक पर क्लिक करें। अब यहां पूछी गई डिटेल्स एंटर करें। इसके बाद डिस्प्ले स्क्रीन पर एक नया पेज दिखाई देगा। अपने क्रेडेंशियल्स और लॉगिन में एंटर करें। इसके बाद स्क्रीन पर यूजीसी नेट एडमिट कार्ड दिखाई देगा। इसके बाद एडमिट कार्ड डाउनलोड करें और उसका प्रिंट आउट लेकर रख लें। यूजीसी नेट 2020 परीक्षा के लिए वेबसाइट पर एडमिट कार्ड जारी होने के बाद अभ्यर्थियों को राहत मिली है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपाकिस्तान की ​​​​​​​संसद में इमरान के मंत्री बोले- पुलवामा की कामयाबी हमारी कौम की कामयाबी है - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें