कोरोना अपडेट:14 मरीजों के स्वस्थ होने के बाद 6083 लोग अब तक जीते जंग

सासाराम2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 15 नए मामलों के साथ जिले में 6233 पहुंची कोरोना के संक्रमितों की संख्या

स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा जारी किए गए कोरोना रिपोर्ट के अनुसार गुरूवार को 15 नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज मिले है। जिसके बाद जिले में कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या 6233 हो गई है। जबकि संक्रमितों में से 14 मरीजों के स्वस्थ होने के बाद कोरोना को मात देने वाले लोगों का आंकड़ा 6083 हो चुका है। वहीं कोरोना संक्रमण की चपेट में आए 41 लोगों ने अपनी जान गवां दी है। सिविल सर्जन डॉ. सुधीर कुमार ने बताया कि जिले में कुल सक्रिय संक्रमितों की संख्या 109 है। उन्होंने बताया कि 24 घंटे के दौरान जिले में कोरोना के15 नए मरीज मिले हैं, जबकि 14 स्वस्थ होकर घर लौटे हैं।

109 सक्रिय मरीजों में से 06 का इलाज विभिन्न कोविड सेंटरों में चल रहा है। सदर अस्पताल सासाराम में 03, एनएमसीएच पटना में 02 तथ एम्स पटना में 01 मरीज का इलाज चल रहा है। वहीं 103 मरीजों को होम आइसोलेशन में रखा गया है। होम आइसोलेट किए गए कोरोना मरीजों की देख रेख के लिए मेडिकल टीम गठित है। जो समय-समय पर मरीजों को दवा तथा चिकित्सीय परामार्श उपलब्ध करा रहे है। अबतक 256206 सैंपल की रिपोर्ट प्राप्त हो गई है। अनुमंडल अस्पतालों के साथ जिले के सभी प्रखंडों में स्थित सरकारी अस्पतालों में रोजाना कोरोना जांच की जा रही है। नए संक्रमितों को स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से आइसोलेट किया गया है। वहीं स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने सैंपल संग्रहित करने के काम में तेजी ला दिया है। चौक-चौराहों पर शिविर लगा सैंपल लिया जा रहा है।

