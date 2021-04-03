पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पहल:अगरेर अंचल कार्यालय ने पोखरे की जमीन को कर दिया बंदोबस्त

सासाराम4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सदर प्रखंड के अगरेर गांव में बिहार सरकार के पोखरे को सासाराम अंचल कार्यालय ने निजी व्यक्ति के नाम बंदोबस्त कर दी। ग्रामीणों के आक्रोश के बाद जब मामला तूल पकड़ने लगा तो महकमे के अधिकारी अब जांच कराने की बात कह पल्ला झाड़ रहे हैं। गांव में दो एकड़ 14 डिसमिल जमीन में फैले पोखरा को अंचल कार्यालय ने अगरेर के एक व्यक्ति के नाम पर बंदोबस्त कर दिया गया है। जबकि, सरकार का फरमान है कि बिहार सरकार की वैसी परती जमीन जो पानी से भरा नहीं हो और खेतिहर नहीं हो, उसे भूमिहीन व्यक्तियों के नाम बंदोबस्त करना है।

जल जीवन हरियाली अभियान के आलोक में पहले से मौजूद तालाब एवं पोखरा को बचाते हुए उसका जीर्णोद्धार कराकर उसे हरा-भरा बना कर जिंदा रखना है। इसके बाद भी अंचल निरीक्षक और राजस्व कर्मचारी के प्रतिवेदन के आधार पर खाता नंबर 371 एवं प्लॉट नंबर 756 के अधीन पोखरा को बंदोबस्त कर दिया गया। ग्रामीणों का कहना है कि आज इस पोखरे में वर्ष भर पानी भरा रहता है। इस पानी से आसपास के खेतों की सिंचाई होती है। तालाब गांव के जल स्तर को ठीक रखने में अहम भूमिका अदा करता है।

जमाबंदी रद्द करने के बाद भी कट रही रसीद
तालाब के अस्तित्व को बचाने के लिए जिला से लेकर राज्य मुख्यालय पटना तक पत्राचार के माध्यम से लड़ाई लड रहे अगरेर निवासी समाजसेवी जनेश्वर पासवान बताते है कि तलाब अतिक्रमण मामले में रोहतास एडीएम के आदेश पर जमाबंदी रद्द करने की बात सदर अंचलाधिकारी बता रहे है। लेकिन यह केवल मौखिक बात लग रहा है। अगर जमाबंदी रद्द कर दिया गया होता तो गलत जमाबंदी कराने वाले रैयत उक्त जमीन का राजस्व रसीद वर्ष 2020-21 में कैसे कटा लिया? यह सबसे बड़ा सवाल है।

राजस्व रेकर्ड से हटाने के लिए पटना पत्र भेज दिया गया: सीओ
सदर अंचलाधिकारी राकेश कुमार ने बताया कि मामले में गलत तरीके से जमाबंदी कायम करने की बात सामने आई है। वरीय अधिकारी के आदेश के बाद जमाबंदी रद्द कर दी गई है। ऑन लाईन प्रक्रिया में यहां से कुछ भी सुधार संभव नहीं है। फर्जी रैयत का नाम ऑनलाइन राजस्व रेकार्ड से हटाने के लिए पटना पत्र भेज दिया गया है।

