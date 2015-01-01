पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्पेशल ऑफर:दीपावली को लेकर अग्रवाल सर्राफ ज्वेलरी शोरूम दे रहा स्पेशल ऑफर

सासारामएक घंटा पहले
शहर के नवरतन बाजार स्थित सुरज लाल जगदीश प्रसाद अग्रवाल सर्राफ ज्वेलरी शोरूम में धनतेरस व दीपावली को देखते हुए गहना जेवर की खरीदारी को लेकर ग्राहकाें की भीड़ बढ़ने लगी है। सुरज लाल जगदीश प्रसाद अग्रवाल सर्राफ ज्वेलर्स दुकान जिलें में अपनी शुद्धता के लिए पहचानी जाती है। हीरा, सोना एवं चांदी के 916 हॉल मार्क के साथ 22 कैरेट की शुद्धता इनकी पहचान है। भारतीय मानक ब्यूरो द्वारा प्रमाणित दुकान है। आइजीआइ प्रमाणित डायमंड ज्वेलरी विभिन्न तरह के डिजाइनों में उपलब्ध है।

प्रोपराइटर सुरेन्द्र अग्रवाल राजू ने बताया कि त्योहारी सीजन में प्रत्येक डायमंड ज्वेलरी की खरीद पर विशेष छूट है। उक्त ऑफर आगामी छठ तक रहेगा। इस दौरान उनहोंने ने बताया कि मेरे यहां सोना, हॉलर्माक व डायमंड के जेवर नये नये डिजाइनों में उपलब्ध है। जबकि बाजार की मांग को देखते हुए आधुनिक डिजाइन में डायमंड ज्वेलरी के अलावा शुद्ध सोना एवं चांदी का सिक्का, चांदी का बर्तन, हर प्रकार की मूर्ति तथा डायमंड के कई ब्रांड उपलब्ध है। उन्होंेने बताया कि धनतेरस के दिन खरीदारी करने का बड़ा महत्व होता है। हिन्दू धर्म की मान्याताओं के अनुसार इस शुभ दिन मां लक्ष्मी घर आती हैं और सब पर अपनी कृपा बरसाती हैं। इस दिन आभूषणों की खरीदारी का बड़ा ही महत्व है।

