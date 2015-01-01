पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

त्योहार:उदीयमान सूर्य को अर्घ्यदान के साथ ही सूर्योपासना का महापर्व छठ पकरीबरावां में शांतिपूर्ण हुआ सम्पन्न

पकरीबरावांएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

उदीयमान सूर्य को अर्घ्यदान के साथ ही लोक आस्था एवं सूर्योपासना का चार दिवसीय छठ महापर्व पकरीबरावां में शनिवार को शांतिपूर्ण सम्पन्न हुआ। छठ व्रती महिलाओं ने उगते हुए भगवान सूर्यनारायण की उपासना करते हुए उन्हें अर्घ्यदान की। इससे पूर्व शुक्रवार की संध्या छठ व्रतियों ने अस्ताचलगामी सूर्य को अर्घ्यदान की।

पकरीबरावां प्रखंड मुख्यालय के बड़ी तालाब छठ घाट, ढोढ़ा के नदी छठ घाट, एरुरी सूर्यमंदिर के पास स्थित तालाब पर बनें छठ घाट सहित प्रखंड के विभिन्न गांवों में छठ घाट पर सैकड़ों की संख्या में छठ व्रती पहुंच सूर्योपासना की। छठ व्रतियों के साथ ही बड़ी संख्या में लोग छठ घाट पहुंचे। मानों आस्था का जनसैलाब उमड़ पड़ा हो। सुबह सूर्योदय से दो घंटा पहले से लोगों का छठ घाट पर पहुंचने का सिलसिला शुरू हुआ, जो सूर्योदय के बाद तक चलता रहा। शाम में भी दिन ढलते ही लोग घाट की ओर कूच कर गए थे।

सुरक्षा के थे पुख्ता इंतजाम
पकरीबरावां के बड़ी तालाब छठ घाट, ढोढ़ा छठ घाट सहित विभिन्न छठ घाटों पर सुरक्षा के पुख्ता इंतजाम किए गए थे। पकरीबरावां थानाध्यक्ष सरफराज इमाम एवं धमौल ओपी प्रभारी नीरज कुमार की देखरेख में घाट पर पुलिस के जवानों को लगाया गया था।

स्थानीय पुलिस द्वारा असामाजिक तत्वों पर पैनी नजर रखी जा रही थी। इधर, छठ व्रतियों को कोई परेशानी न हो, इसके लिए पूजा समिति के लोगों द्वारा भी तैयारी की गई थी। रास्ता से लेकर घाट तक लाइटिंग की गई थी। साथ ही घाट को आकर्षक ढंग से सजाया गया था। पकरीबरावां बाजार, ढोढ़ा छठ घाट सहित कई स्थानों पर भगवान भास्कर की प्रतिमा स्थापित कर पूजा अर्चना की गई। वहीं, देवी स्थान पकरीबरावां स्थित सूर्यनारायण मंदिर में बनें भगवान भास्कर की प्रतिमा आकर्षण का केंद्र रहा।

