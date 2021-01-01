पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बढ़ेगी आमदनी:डेहरी में 39 सड़कों के निर्माण को मिली मंजूरी, खर्च होंगे 5 करोड़ 27 लाख रुपए

सासाराम2 घंटे पहले
  • मार्केट कांप्लेक्स के निर्माण पर भी 3 करोड़ 68 लाख रुपए खर्च होंगे

नगर परिषद शहरी क्षेत्र में स्थानीय लोगों की जरूरतों को देखते हुए एक दर्जन छठ घाटों का निर्माण कराएगी। यह निर्माण सोन नदी और कैनाल में होगा। शुक्रवार को नगर परिषद की बोर्ड ने पूर्व में सशक्त स्थाई समिति के बैठक में लिए निर्णय को हरी झंडी दे दी। बोर्ड की साधारण बैठक मुख्य पार्षद विशाखा सिंह की अध्यक्षता में संपन्न हुई। मुख्य पार्षद विशाखा सिंह ने बताया कि धार्मिक महत्व और लोगों की सामान्य जरुरतों को देखते हुए घाटों का निर्माण जरुरी था। यहां आयोजित होने वाले छठ पूजा के आयोजन में विभिन्न प्रदेशों से भी श्रद्धालु शामिल होते हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि घाटों के निर्माण पर 5 करोड़ 27 लाख 87 हजार रुपए से अधिक खर्च होंगे। कहा कि नगर परिषद की माली हालत में बदलाव लाने और आर्थिक आत्मनिर्भरता हासिल करने के उद्देश्य से नप कैंपस में मार्केट कांप्लेक्स निर्माण की भी मंजूरी पार्षदों द्वारा ध्वनि मत से दी गयी है। इस पर 3 करोड़ 68 लाख से अधिक राशि खर्च होगी।

पांच करोड़ 27 लाख की लागत से सोन और कैनाल में बनेंगे एक दर्जन छठ घाट

शंकरपुर बडिहां गार्बेज प्लांट स्थल की घेराबंदी नगर परिषद कराएगी
उन्होंने बताया कि नगर परिषद की जमीन प्रखंड क्षेत्र के शंकरपुर बडिहां गांव में स्थित है। यहां ठोस अपशिष्ट प्रबंधन का कार्य चल रहा है। कई एकड़ में फैले इस भूमि की चहारदीवारी निर्माण कराने के फैसले लिए गए थे और अब इसके निर्माण के लिए राशि खर्च करने का भी फैसला लिया जा चुका है। उन्होंने बताया कि इस पर करीब 96 लाख 88 हजार रुपए खर्च किए जाएंगे। प्रशासनिक स्वीकृति नगर विकास विभाग से दी गयी है। यह 15 वीं वित्त राशि से किया जाएगा। उन्होंने बताया कि दक्षिण पश्चिम एवं उत्तर ओर से निर्माण पर अलग अलग राशि खर्च में आएंगी।

कैनाल रोड में पेवर ब्लॉक और पीसीसी सड़क निर्माण पर 19.36 लाख 3 खर्च
मुख्य पार्षद और उप मुख्य पार्षद बिंदा देवी ने कहा कि 39 सड़कों के निर्माण के लिए कनीय अभियंता को चयनित करते प्राक्कलन बनाने का निर्देश दिया गया है। यह योजना 5 वीं वित्त, स्वच्छ भारत मिशन,एमएनवाई एवं आंतरिक संसाधन मद से होगा। बताया कि कैनाल रोड में फाइव स्टार से सटे कालोनी तक पेवर ब्लॉक और पीसीसी सड़क निर्माण पर 19 लाख 36 हजार तथा इसी से सटे वार्ड संख्या 19‌ में ही 19 लाख 13 हजार से अधिक राशि खर्च कर निर्माण कार्य को बोर्ड ने मंजूरी दी। उन्होंने बताया कि अस्थाई कर्मियों को सेवा विस्तार दिया गया है।

मलीन बस्ती में कराया जाएगा आवास निर्माण

कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी सुशील कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि बोर्ड ने नगर परिषद बस पड़ाव के बगल में स्थित मलिन बस्ती में आवास निर्माण योजना को मंजूरी दी है। नगर परिषद भवन में निर्मित दुकानों का दर निर्धारण वर्ग फीट में तथा सुरक्षित राशि जमा लेते देने को मंजूरी दी। बताया कि बस पड़ाव के पश्चिमी भाग में दुकान निर्माण होगा। विज्ञापन होर्डिंग्स लगाने की एजेंसी को मार्च तक के लिए मंजूरी दी गयी है। बैठक में स्थानीय विधायक फतेह बहादुर सिंह के अलावा पार्षद सोनू चौधरी, ब्रह्मेश्वर नाथ, अनिता देवी, रोशनी देवी,नेहा देवी, रंगलाल सिंह, दीपक प्रसाद, रीना देवी, रवि शेखर, रितेश कुमार, चंदन कुमार, आरती देवी, लालती देवी, संतोष उपाध्याय, अंसार अहमद सहित अन्य शामिल थे।

