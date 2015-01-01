पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

आकर्षक छूट:तिरुपति इंटरप्राइजेज में खरीद पर आकर्षक छूट

सासारामएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

घर को आंतरिक सज्जा से लैस कर उनको नया लुक और आदमी को नया जीवन स्टाइल देने के लिए शहर के पुरानी जीटी रोड स्थित गोदरेज इंटीरियो के अत्याधुनिक रेंज उपलब्ध हैं। आवास और कार्यालय के उपस्कर निर्माता गोदरेज इंटीरियो के अधिकृत विक्रेता तिरूपति इंटरप्राइजेज के प्रोपराइटर तिरूपति सिंह ने कहा कि एक छत के नीचे रोहतास जिला वासियों के लिए लिविंग रुम, बेड रुम और डायनिंग रुम की अत्याधुनिक रेंज उपलब्ध है। हमारा मुख्य उद्देश्य ग्राहकों को उनके जीवन में समय के साथ बदलते पसंद को ध्यान में रख कर विश्वस्तरीय फर्नीचर उपलब्ध कराना है। उन्होंने बताया कि धनतेरस एवं दीपावली को लेकर खरीदारी पर आकर्षक छूट दिए जा रहे हैं। किंग साइज बेड पर 25 प्रतिशत तक की छूट है।

डाइनिंग टेबल 15 एवं थ्री सीटर सोफा की स्टार्टिंग प्राइस 15 हजार है। प्रोपराइटर तिरूपति सिंह ने बताया कि यह पूर्वी भारत में तेजी से बढ़ता ब्रांड है। यह स्टील और लकड़ी के संगम से विश्वस्तरीय फर्नीचर बनाती है। टेबल से लेकर, सोफा, बेड, आलमीरा और वह सभी उत्पाद उपलब्ध हैं। जो गोदरेज जैसे इंटरनेशनल ब्रांड की पहचान हैं। गोदरेज इंटीरियो रोहतासवासियों की पहली पसंद बनी हुई है। शोरूम द्वारा फिटिंग की सुविधा भी ग्राहकों को उपलब्ध करवाई जा रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमिशिगन में एक कपल के घर 14 बेटों के बाद हुआ बेटी मैगी का जन्म, उन्होंने माना अब हुई फैमिली कंप्लीट - लाइफस्टाइल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें