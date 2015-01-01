पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एडमिट कार्ड जारी:बिहार संयुक्त प्रवेश प्रतियोगिता परीक्षा का एडमिट कार्ड जारी

सासाराम2 घंटे पहले
बिहार संयुक्त प्रवेश प्रतियोगिता परीक्षा बोर्ड द्वारा डिप्लोमा-सर्टिफिकेट प्रवेश प्रतियोगिता परीक्षा – 2020 के लिए एडमिट कार्ड जारी कर दिया जाएगा। प्रवेश परीक्षा के माध्यम से पॉलिटेकनिक (इंजीनियरिंग), पार्ट टाइम चार वर्षीय पॉलिटेकनिक इंजीनियरिंग, पारामेडिकल (इंटरमीडिएट स्तरीय), पारा मेडिकल-डेंटल (माध्यमिक स्तरीय) पाठ्यक्रमों में दाखिले के लिए उम्मीदवारों का चयन किया जाना है। बीसीईसीईबी द्वारा जारी नोटिस के अनुसार बोर्ड द्वारा डीसीईसीई 2020 के लिए एडमिट कार्ड जारी कर दिया गया है।

प्रवेश परीक्षा का आयोजन 26 और 27 नवंबर को किया जाएगा। बिहार डिप्लोमा-सर्टिफिकेट प्रवेश प्रतियोगिता परीक्षा – 2020 के लिए जिन उम्मीदवारों ने आवेदन किया है, वे अपना एडमिट कार्ड बोर्ड की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट bceceboard.bihar.gov.in पर जाकर डाउनलोड कर पाएंगे। उम्मीदवारों को एडमिट कार्ड डाउनलोड करने के लिए ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट पर विजिट करने के बाद होम पेज पर ही उपलब्ध कराये जाने वाले लिंक पर क्लिक करना होगा। इसके बाद नये पेज पर अपना अप्लीकेशन नंबर / रजिस्ट्रेशन नंबर और जन्म-तिथि के विवरण भरकर लॉगिन करना होगा। इसके बाद उम्मीदवार अपने लॉगिन में ही डाउनलोड लिंक देख पाएंगे।

