आधा दर्जन जख्मी:बरांव दिनारा पथ पर विशुनपुरा के समीप बस पलटी, आधा दर्जन जख्मी

सासाराम2 घंटे पहले
नोखा थाना क्षेत्र के विशुनपुरा मोड़ के पास अनियंत्रित होकर यात्री बस सड़क चाट में पलटने के बाद उसमें सवार आधा दर्जन यात्री घायल हो गए। बताया जाता है कि सासाराम से दिनारा जा रहा शिव शंकर यात्री बस बरांव गांव से विशनपुर मोड़ से आगे बढ़ी की वह सड़क चाट में पलट गई। चालक एवं सह चालक ने बताया कि बस की स्टेरिंग फेल होने से बस अनियत्रित हो गया। बरांव दिनारा पथ की चौड़ाई कम होने के कारण चालक गाड़ी को नियंत्रित नहीं कर पाया। जिसके कारण बस सड़क के किनारे चाट में पलट गई।

इस बस में सवार आधा दर्जन यात्री मामूली रूप से घायल हो गए। इसमे नोखा निवासी नसीम हाशमी , कमली हाशमी आलमगंज के राजकुमार सहित कई यात्री मामूली से घायल हो गए। घटना के बाद तेज आवाज के साथ ही ग्रामीण घटना स्थल की तरफ दौड़ते हुए पहुंचे। जहां पर बस से यात्रिओं को निकाल कर अस्पताल पहुंचाया। बस में फंसे सभी यात्रियाें को सुरक्षित समान सहित बाहर निकाला गया। इसकी सूचना पुलिस को मिलने पर पुलिस घटना स्थल पर पहुंच कर यात्री बस को कब्जे में ले लिया।

