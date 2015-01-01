पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सावधानी: पर्व-त्योहारों में मिलावटी खाद्य पदार्थ की खरीदारी को लेकर रहें सतर्क

सासाराम
दीपावली और छठ पर्व को लेकर मिलावटी सामान बेचने वाले दुकानदार इन दिनों काफी सक्रिय हो गए हैं। बाजार में चमचमाते रैपर वाले खाद्य पदार्थ या मिठाइयों की पैकेट्स दुकानों पर सजने लगे हैं। इस त्योहार में खाने- पीने की हर चीज शुद्ध हो, यह कोई जरूरी नहीं है। ऐसे खाद्य पदार्थ सेहत के लिए नुकसानदेह है। इसलिए गैर मानक वाले सामानों की पहचान कर ही किसी भी तरह की मिठाइयों की खरीदारी करें। ऐसे करें नकली सामानों की पहचान दूध में पानी, यूरिया, डिटरजेंट आदि का मिलावट होता है।

इसकी पहचान के लिए दस एमएल दूध में इतना ही पानी मिलाकर मिक्स करें। यदि उसमें झाग पैदा होता है तो, समझ लें कि दूध मिलावटी है। दूध में पानी की मिलावट जांच के लिए चिकनी सतह पर दूध की बूंद गिराए। अगर पानी मिला होगा तो वह बिना कोई निशान छोड़े तेजी से आगे बढेगा, जबकि शुद्ध दूध धीरे-धीरे आगे बढ़ेगा। सिथेटिक दूध की पहचान के लिए ऐसे दूध उंगलियों के बीच रगड़ा जाए तो यह साबुन की तरह फिसलता रहेगा। यदि इसे गर्म किया जाए तो, वह पीला हो जाएगा।

शुद्व मावा या पनीर की ऐसे करें पहचान
शुद्ध मावा या पनीर की ऐसे करें पहचान मावा या पनीर की थोड़ी मात्रा लेकर उसे पानी में उबाल लें। जब ठंडा हो जाए तो, इसमें कुछ बूंद आयोडीन डाल दें। अगर स्टार्च मिला होगा तो, इसका रंग नीला पर जाएगा। मिठाइयों के ऊपर सजावट के लिए सिल्वर पेपर उपयोग किया जाता है। लेकिन, मिलावट करने वाले इसकी खराब क्वालिटी लगाते हैं जो आंतों पर चिपककर इन अंगों को नुकसान पहुंचाते हैं। मिठाई बनाने के दौरान सूज्जी, मैदा समेत अन्य पदार्थों का उपयोग किया जाता है। ऐसे पैकेट वाले मिठाइयों से बचना चाहिए। यहां करें शिकायत गैर मानक वाले किसी भी तरह की पदार्थ की शिकायत करनी हो तो, आप सेंट्रल ऑथीरिटी में 21 दिनों के भीतर शिकायत दर्ज करा सकते है। इसके अलावा उपभोक्ता फोरम समेत कई एजेंसियों में शिकायत करने का प्रावधान है।

