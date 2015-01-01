पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

परीक्षा:सीबीएसई ने जारी किया बोर्ड के लिए मॉडल पेपर

सासाराम7 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बन रही संभावना, 15 मार्च के करीब परीक्षा शुरू होगी और वोकेशनल की परीक्षाएं बाद में होने की संभावना

सीबीएसई ने मॉडल पेपर जारी कर परीक्षा की घंटी बजा दी है। उम्मीद है जल्द ही बोर्ड परीक्षा की तिथि जारी कर देगा। छात्रों की चिंता इस बात को लेकर है कि लॉकडाउन के दौरान स्कूल बंद रहने और ऑफ लाइन क्लास नहीं होने से उनके रिजल्ट पर असर न पड़े। स्कूल बंद के दौरान ऑनलाइन कक्षाएं चल रही थीं लेकिन सबके पास एंड्रायड मोबाइल नहीं होने या बेहतर नेटवर्क नहीं होने के कारण बहुत छात्र-छात्रायें कक्षाएं नहीं कर सके। इस कारण उनकी पढ़ाई प्रभावित हुई है।

नियमित कक्षाएं नहीं कर पाने और कोर्स ठीक से पूरी तरह पढ़ाई नहीं कर पाने के कारण बच्चे काफी दबाव में हैं। मनोचिकित्सकों के मुताबिक ऐसे बच्चों के साथ अभिभावकों को हमेशा काउंसिलिंग करते रहने की जरूरत है। बच्चों को हमेशा उत्साहित करते रहने की जरूरत है। सीबीएसई के पीआरओ सतीश कुमार ने कहा कि एक तो ऑनलाइन कक्षाओं से छात्रों को उतना लाभ नहीं मिल पाया है जितना कि ऑफ लाइन कक्षाओं में सामने बैठकर मिलता है। इस दौरान ऑफलाइन कक्षाओं के नहीं होने से छात्र लापरवाह भी हो गये हैं। वहीं, छात्रों का कहना है कि नेटवर्क ठीक से नहीं मिलने के कारण वे ठीक से कक्षाएं नहीं कर पाये। अभिनव के कहा कि घर में एक ही बड़ा मोबाइल था जिसपर कभी वह तो कभी उनके भाई कक्षा करते थे।

इसलिये दोनों की पढ़ाई शुरू में बाधित हुई। बाद में नया मोबाइल आने पर ही वे लोग कक्षाएं करने लगे। कंपनीसराय के अभिभावक मनोज सिंह ने कहा कि इस कक्षा से कोई खास लाभ नहीं हो रह है लेकिन दूसरा उपाय भी नहीं है। वहीं, शिक्षकों ने कहा कि छात्रों को चाहिये के वे ज्यादा से ज्यादा मॉडल पेपर बनायें। उसी पैटर्न पर अपनी तैयारी करें। सिलेबस में सीबीएसई बोर्ड ने जो कटौती की है उसी के अनुसार सैंपल पेपर जारी किया है। छात्रों को इसका लाभ मिलेगा। जल्द ही बोर्ड परीक्षा कार्यक्रम भी जारी कर सकता है। संभावित है कि 15 मार्च के करीब परीक्षा शुरू होंगी और वोकेशनल की परीक्षाएं बाद में होंगी जो पहले हो जाया करती थीं।

12वीं की प्रैक्टिकल 1 जनवरी से संभावित

केंद्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड ने 12वीं कक्षा की प्रैक्टिकल परीक्षा की संभावित तिथि जारी कर दी है। सीबीएसई 12वीं के प्रैक्टिकल एग्जाम 1 जनवरी से शुरू होंगे, जो 8 फरवरी तक चलेगा। हालांकि, सीबीएसई द्वारा जारी नोटिफिकेशन में यह स्पष्ट रूप से कहा गया है कि यह तिथि संभावित है। सही तिथि की सूचना बाद में अलग से दी जाएगी। बोर्ड ने परीक्षा के आयोजन को लेकर एक एसओपी (मानक संचालन प्रक्रिया) भी जारी की है। बोर्ड ने कहा है कि प्रैक्टिकल एग्जाम के लिए स्कूलों को अलग-अलग तिथि भेजी जाएगी। बोर्ड की तरफ से एक ऑब्जर्वर नियुक्त किया जाएगा जो प्रैक्टिकल एग्जाम और प्रोजेक्ट मूल्यांकन की निगरानी करेगी। ज्ञात हो कि हर वर्ष बोर्ड द्वारा प्रैक्टिकल परीक्षा का आयोजन जनवरी और फरवरी में ही किया जाता रहा है। इससे यह स्पष्ट हो गया है कि मुख्य परीक्षा का आयोजन भी तय समय सीमा में शुरू की जाएगी। जिले भर में पांच हजार से अधिक सीबीएसई के छात्र बोर्ड परीक्षा की तैयारी के लिए डाउटफुल क्लास के साथ ऑनलाइन और डिजिटल ऐप के माध्यम से अपनी परीक्षा की तैयारी कर रहे हैं। इस बार भी इंटर्नल और एक्सटर्नल दोनों एग्जामिनर होंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदेश में 24 घंटे में सबसे ज्यादा 121 मौतें दिल्ली में, महाराष्ट्र में 50 ने जान गंवाई, यह 15 मई के बाद सबसे कम - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें