प्रत्यक्षदेव की आराधना शुरू:भगवान भास्कर की साधना में जुटे छठव्रती, सबकी एक ही मन्नत- कोरोना के संकट से दिलाएं निजात, करें रक्षा

सासाराम2 घंटे पहले
  • पहली बार अधिकांश सासारामवासी घरों पर ही करेंगे सूर्योपासना

भगवान भास्कर की साधना में जुटे छठव्रती शुक्रवार को संध्या अर्घ्य अर्पित कर कोरोना संकट से निजात के साथ-साथ सृष्टि के कल्याण की कामना करेंगे। कोरोना महामारी के बीच छठ व्रती अपने-अपने सुविधानुसार छठ घाटों या घर की छतों पर भगवान भास्कर को पहला अर्घ्य देंगी। पूरे जिले में इस महामारी के बावजूद छठ को लेकर पूरा उत्साह है, लेकिन छठ व्रतियों के सामने इस बार तीन चुनौतियां हैं। पहला 36 घंटे की निर्जला उपवास, दूसरा कोरोना से खुद का बचाव और आखिरी व तीसरा जिला प्रशासन द्वारा जारी काेविड नियमों का पालन करना।

कार्तिक शुक्लपक्ष षष्ठी तिथि को अस्ताचलगामी को सूर्य को अर्घ्य अर्पित किया जाएगा। वहीं, शनिवार को सप्तमी तिथि में उदीयमान सूर्य को अर्घ्य अर्पित करने के साथ छठ व्रत पूरा होगा। इसके मद्देनजर शहर व आसपास के विभिन्न इलाकों के छठ घाटों पर विशेष व्यवस्था की गई है। साफ-सफाई के साथ घाट रोशनी से जगमगा उठे हैं। कोरोना काल के कारण कुछ छठव्रतियों ने अपने घर में ही छठ पूजा के लिए जलाशय बनाए हैं, जहां वे उदीयमान व अस्ताचलगामी सूर्य को अर्घ्य देंगे। कई जगहों पर घर की छतों, आंगन, बागीचे में छोटे-छोटे जलाशय बनाए गए हैं। गुरुवार को छठ व्रतियों ने दिनभर उपवास रखा। शाम को खरना का प्रसाद ग्रहण करने के बाद उनका 36 घंटे का निर्जला व्रत शुरू हो गया।

चार दिन तक चलने वाले इस आस्था के महापर्व को मन्नतों का पर्व भी कहा जाता है। इसके महत्व का इसी बात से अंदाज़ा लगाया जा सकता है कि इसमें किसी गलती के लिए कोई जगह नहीं होती, इसलिए शुद्धता और सफाई के साथ तन और मन से भी इस पर्व में शुद्धता का विशेष ख्याल रखा जाता है। कार्तिक मास के शुक्ल पक्ष की चतुर्थी से सप्तमी की तिथि तक भगवान सूर्यदेव की अटल आस्था का पर्व छठ पूजा मनाया जाता है। जिसकी शुरुआत बुधवार को नहाय खाय से हुई।

छठ व्रतियों ने ग्रहण किया खरना का प्रसाद
कार्तिक शुक्लपक्ष पंचमी तिथि गुरुवार को खरना संपन्न हुआ। छठ व्रतियों ने दिनभर उपवास रखा। इसके बाद महिला व्रतियों ने शाम में छठ घाट पर जाकर तालाब व नहर में स्नान करने के बाद छठ वेदी की पूजा की। वेदी पूजा के उपरांत भगवान भास्कर को अर्घ्य दिया। घर आने के बाद व्रतियों ने मिट्टी के चूल्हे में आम की लकड़ी जलाकर खरना का प्रसाद पकाया गया। परंपरा के अनुसार खरना के प्रसाद में खीर और रोटी खाई जाती है। छठ व्रतियों ने दूध में अरवा चावल और गुड़ डालकर खीर और गेहूं के आटे की रोटी बनाई।

सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने से नष्ट होते कई जन्मों के पाप
पौराणिक मान्यताओं के अनुसार सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने से कई जन्मों के पाप नष्ट हो जाते हैं। साथ ही यह निरोगी काया एवं सभी मनोरथ को पूर्ण करने वाला होता है। भगवान सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के दौरान व्रती पीतल व तांबे के पात्रों का प्रयोग करना चाहिए। इसके अलावा किसी प्रकार के बर्तनों का प्रयोग करना वर्जित माना गया है। पीतल के पात्रों से दूध का अर्घ्य देना सही है।

आज शाम 5:00 बजे तक

अस्ताचलगामी सूर्यदेव को अर्घ्य दान किया जाएगा। इसे डाला छठ भी कहा जाता है। इस दिन व्रती ब्रह्ममुहूर्त से पहले नित्य कर्म से निवृत होकर व्रती पूजा के निमित्त विभिन्न प्रकार के नैवेद्य तैयार करती हैं। इस दिन गेहूं के अाटा, गुड़, गाय का घी आदि से पकवान, चावल के आटा का कचवनिया, तिल व गुड़ का लड्डू व अन्य पकवान बनाया जाता है। शाम के समय में इसे दउरा व सूप में सजाया जाता है। छठ व्रती इसे अस्ताचलगामी व उदीयमान सूर्य को अर्घ्य देते हैं।

कल सुबह 6.14 बजे के बाद

उदीयमान सूर्यदेव को अर्घ्य अर्पित किया जाएगा। ब्रह्ममुहूर्त से पूर्व स्नानादि कर व्रती अपने परिवार संग छठी मईया का गीत गाते हुए घाट पर जाती है। घाट के किनारे हांथ में फलों से सजा कलसूप लिए पानी में खड़ा हो व्रती भगवान भास्कर के उदय होने का इंतजार करते हैं। सूर्योदय के बाद अर्घ्य देने का क्रम शुरू हो जाता है। इसी दिन चार दिवसीय छठ अनुष्ठान की पूर्णाहुति होगी। अर्घ्य देने के बाद व्रती छठ घाट पर हवन-पूजन कर व्रत की पूर्णाहुती करेंगे।

