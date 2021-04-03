पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लूटपाट के आरोप:बिक्रमगंज के निजी अस्पताल में भर्ती मरीज के परिजनों से दुर्व्यवहार के बाद मुखिया और डॉक्टर आमने-सामने

सासाराम
  • डॉ कामेंद्र पर अब तक दो और अमित मुखिया पर एक एफआईआर दर्ज, डॉक्टर पर मारपीट व लूटपाट के आरोप

बिक्रमगंज के निजी अस्पताल में भर्ती मरीज के परिजनों के साथ अस्पताल प्रबंधन द्वारा किए गए कथित दुर्व्यवहार व शोषण को ले मुखिया के साथ चिकित्सक की ठन गई है। सोशल मीडिया पर चले आरोप प्रत्यारोप का दौर अब पुलिस तक पहुंच चुका है। अब तक तीन प्राथमिकियां दर्ज कराइ जा चुकी है। करूणा अस्पताल के डॉ कामेंद्र सिंह और शिवपुर पंचायत के मुखिया अमित कुमार सिंह के ऊपर भी मारपीट व लूट पाट करने के साथ जान से मारने की धमकी देने के आरोप लगे हैं। घायल महिला के मामले में सोशल मीडिया पर चले आरोप प्रत्यारोप के बाद करूणा अस्पताल के चिकित्सक डॉ कामेंद्र के ऊपर दो प्राथमिकियां दर्ज हुईं, जिसमें शिवपुर के विकास कुमार सिंह व बिक्रमगंज आनंद मुहल्ला के राजेंद्र सिंह ने डॉ कामेंद्र पर मारपीट करने के साथ-साथ जानलेवा हमला और लूटपाट के आरोप लगाए। उधर एक प्राथमिकी शिवपुर के अमित मुखिया पर भी दर्ज हुई। जिसमें धारूपुर के ओमनारायण सिंह ने मुखिया सहित छह लोगों पर नामजद प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराई। अमित बताते हैं कि क्षेत्र की जनता के लिए सभी संवैधानिक कदम उठाउंगा। अस्पताल प्रबंधन के खिलाफ स्वास्थ्य विभाग के प्रधान सचिव को पत्र लिख चुका हूं। पीछे नहीं हटूंगा। वहीं डॉ कामेंद्र सिंह कहते हैं कि मेरी बढ़ती लोकप्रियता और करूणा अस्पताल की सेवाओं के सकारात्मक प्रसार से लोग घबरा गए हैं। जो लगातार बेबुनियाद आरोपों के माध्यम से इस तरह की हरकत कर रहे हैं।

क्या था मामला
यह मामला 22 जनवरी को शिवपुर गांव में पति द्वारा जानलेवा हमला के बाद करूणा अस्पताल में भर्ती कराई गई युवती से जुड़ा था। जिसके परिजनों ने अस्पताल प्रबंधन पर प्रताड़ित करने, जबरन पैसा लेने सहित कई आरोप लगाए थे। जिसको लेकर स्थानीय मुखिया अमित सिंह ने अस्पताल प्रबंधन से कारण जानना चाहा तब चिकित्सक कामेंद्र सिंह के साथ तनाव बढ़ना शुरू हुआ। जो बाद में घायल मरीज के इलाज और उससे ज्यादा पैसे लेने के आरोप से हटकर आरोप प्रत्यारोप में बदल गया। देख लेने व दिखा देने तक बात चली गई।

पैसे के लिए प्रताड़ित करने के लग रहे थे आरोप
पूरे घटना क्रम में पति द्वारा किए गए जानलेवा हमला में शिवपुर की घायल युवती के परिजनों द्वारा अस्पताल प्रबंधन पर पैसे के लिए प्रताड़ित करने का आरोप लगाया गया था। जिसका वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर खूब वायरल हुआ। जिससे चिकित्सक कामेंद्र सिंह ने साफ इंकार किया था, परंतु फेसबुक सहित अन्य सोशल मीडिया पर दोनों तरफ से किए गए पोस्ट और दी गई चुनौती ने घटना क्रम को स्पष्ट कर दिया था। उसके बाद अमित मुखिया और डॉ कामेंद्र आमने सामने हो गए।

