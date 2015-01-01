पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जागरुकता:चाइनीज आइटम्स पर भारी पड़ रहा मिट्टी से बने दीयों का क्रेज

सासारामएक घंटा पहले
  • चाइनीज समान के हो रहे बहिष्कार से धीरे-धीरे पड़ रहा असर

वैसे तो दीपावली के पर्व का इंतज़ार लोगों को साल भर रहता है, पर कुम्हारों के लिए दीपावली का महत्व उनकी रोज़ी रोटी पर भी आधारित रहता है। दीपावली का त्योहार आने पर कुम्हार इस उम्मीद से मिट्टी के दीये बनाते हैं कि उनके बनाए दीये जब लोगों के घरों को रोशन करेंगे तो उनके घर भी लक्ष्मी का आगमन होगा। पिछले कई वर्षों से दीपावली के पर्व पर बाज़ारों में चाइनीज आइटम्स की धूम अब सोशल मीडिया पर चाइनीज़ सामान के हो रहे बहिष्कार से धीरे-धीरे घटने लगी है। जिसके फलस्वरूप लोगों जहां लोगों में फिर से परम्परागत मिट्टी के दीये खरीदने का चलन बढ़ने लगा है।

मिट्‌टी के दीयों का बढ़ा क्रेज: दीपावली से कुछ दिन पूर्व घर-घर जाकर मिट्टी के दीये बेच अपनी रोज़ी रोटी चलाने वाले कुम्हार विनय कुमार का कहना था कि चाइनीज दीयों, लड़ियों और अन्य सामान से बाजार कितने भी लबरेज़ हों पर दिवाली के त्योहार पर मिट्टी के दीयों का परंपरागत चलन आज भी लोगों में कायम है। दीपावली के अवसर पर हालांकि शहरों के मुकाबले गांवों में मिट्टी के दीयों को लोगों द्धारा ज़्यादा पसंद किया जाता है पर चाइनीज़ आइटम्स के बहिष्कार के पश्चात अब शहरी लोगों में भी मिट्टी के दीयों, हटड़ी जैसे सामान का क्रेज़ अब बढ़ने लगा है।

सोशल मीडिया पर चाइनीज़ आइटम्स के बहिष्कार का हुआ असर
कुम्हार सुनील कुमार का कहना था कि करीब चार से पांच वर्ष पूर्व बाजार में चाइनीज़ आइटम्स आने के चलते दीपावली के त्योहार पर लोगों में परम्परागत मिट्टी के दीये खरीदने का चलन वर्ष दर वर्ष कम होने लगा था, जिसका असर उनके जैसे मिट्टी के दीये बनाने वाले कुम्हारों की रोज़ी रोटी पर पड़ने लगा था। लोगों में चाइनीज़ आइटम्स खरीदने का चलन घटने और बीते कुछ अरसे से भारत और चाइना के संबंधों में आई खटास और चीन द्धारा भारतीय सैनिकों किए गए हमले के पश्चात सोशल मीडिया पर चाइनीज़ आइटम्स का बहिष्कार करने की चल रही मुहीम का लोगों पर काफी प्रभाव पड़ा है। इस मुहीम से जहां लोगों का क्रेज़ चाइनीज़ आइटम्स से घट गया। वहीं मिट्टी के परम्परागत दीयों का चलन फिर से बढ़ने लगा है।

चाइनीज़ आइटम्स को मात दे रहे मिट्टी के दीये

पिंकू कुमार ने बताया कि लोगों का क्रेज़ अब फिर से मिट्टी के दीयों की तरफ बढ़ने लगा है और यह क्रेज़ बरकरार रहे इसके लिए इस बार लोगों को रिझाने के लिए कुम्हारों को पहले की अपेक्षा अधिक मेहनत करनी पड़ रही है। बाजार में मौजूद चाइनीज़ दीयों के मुकाबले उनके बनाए मिट्टी के नए नए रंग बिरंगे डिज़ाइनर दीये एवं हटड़ी चाइनीज़ आइटम्स को मात देती है। लिहाज़ा लोग अब मिट्टी के दीयों को खरीदने को महत्व देने लगे हैं।

