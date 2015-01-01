पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पर्व:सोन घाट सहित अन्य घाटों पर लगी भीड़

नोखाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

शनिवार को उदीयमान सूर्य के अर्घ्य के साथ लोक आस्था का महापर्व छठ व्रत संपन्न हो गया। लोक आस्था का महापर्व कोरोना वायरस पर भारी पड़ गया। हालांकि स्वयंसेवकों के द्वारा काफी लंबा चौड़ा घाट का निर्माण किया गया था जिसके कारण व्रतियों को सोशल डिस्टेंस मे स्नान करने अर्घ्य देने तथा रात्रि विश्राम करने में सुविधा हुई।

पंडुका सोन घाट पर करीब डेढ़ किलोमीटर में हिंद नवयुवक संघ के युवकों ने पूर्व मुखिया दारा राम के निर्देश पर घाट तैयार किया था। चार कपड़ा बदलने का स्थान तथा सोन मे खोया पाया केंद्र का निर्माण किया था वहीं तिलोखर मे पूर्व मुखिया रामपुकार साह के देख रेख मे दस हजार व्रतियों के व्यवस्था किया गया था। चुटिया देवकुडा नदी के तट पर एमएलसी प्रतिनिधि उम्मत रसूल ने नल जल योजना के सबमर्सिबल के अलावे तीन मोटर पंप चलाकर व्रतियों के लिए सुविधा उपलब्ध किया। जगह काफी होने के कारण भीड़ का पता नही चल सका।

ब्राह्मणों ने व्रतियों को गाय के दूध व जल से अस्ताचलगामी व उदीयमान सूर्य को अर्घ्य दिलवाया। शनिवार की सुबह अर्घ्य के बाद सभी छठ घाटों पर व्रतियों के लिए चाय काॅफी की व्यवस्था की गयी थी। तिउरा नौहट्टा टीपा बलभद्रपुर आनंदीचक, बांदु दारानगर आदि सभी गांवों में सोन नदी तथा अन्य नदियों व पोखरा तक पहुंचने के लिए साफ सफाई व लाइट की व्यवस्था की गयी थी।सीओ ब्रजबिहारी कुमा, थानाध्यक्ष श्रीराम चौबे, संजय कुमार वर्मा शंभू सिंह पवन कुमार सिंह, महेंद्र उरांव सत्यकिशोर सिंह, राकेश कुमार सिंह आदि अलग अलग टीम बनाकर घाटो का निरीक्षण करते देखे गए।

मौके पर व्यापार मंडल अध्यक्ष प्रदीप कुमार सिंह श्रीराम सिंह, संतोष गुप्ता मुमताज अंसारी बबलू पाठक, मनोज मेहता जयप्रकाश चोबे पिंटु शर्मा अजीत कुमार नन्हकु चौधरी, विष्णु चौधरी संजय चौधरी दीपक चंद्रवंशी राकेश, संदीप, सुधांशु आदि थे। सिटी रिपाेर्टर नोखा के अनुसार नोखा प्रखंड में चार दिवसीय अनुष्ठान का महा पर्व छठ पूजा सम्पन्न हो गई। कोरोना काल मे पहली बार हो रहे छठ पूजा शनिवार को उगते सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के साथ ही सम्पन्न हो गई। चार दिवसीय महा पर्व छठी घाट पर विधि पूर्वक पूजा की गई।

इसरा व वराढ़ी में सूर्य भगवान की प्रतिमा स्थापित
अकोढ़ीगोला| क्षेत्र में छठ पूजा बड़े ही धूम धाम से मनाई गई। सोननहर, नदी व पोखरा ने छठ व्रतियों ने शुक्रवार को छठ घाट पर पहुंच डूबते सूर्य को अर्घ्य दिया। वही शनिवार को उदीयमान सूर्य को अर्घ्य देकर अपने परिजनों की मंगल कामना के लिए छठी मइया से विनती की। छठ व्रती पानी में खड़े होकर भगवान भास्कर को हाथ जोड़ कर विनती करते रहे।

जिप सदस्य नीतू सिंह व समाजसेवी राजीव रंजन सिंह उर्फ सोनू सिंह ने सोन नदी के छठ घाटों सहित अकोढीगोला प्रखण्ड के छठ घाटों पर श्रद्धालुओं के बीच पानी का बोतल दिया गया। वहीं सड़को पर पानी का छिड़काव भी कराया गया। सुभाष पुस्तकालय गांधी सेवा आश्रम इसरा व वराढ़ी में भी सूर्य भगवान की प्रतिमा स्थापित किया गया। सुरक्षा व्यवस्था में बीडीओ कुंदन कुमार, थानाध्यक प्रभात कुमार, सीओ अंशु कुमार सिंह नहरों पर गोताखोर लेकर मुस्तैद रहे।

