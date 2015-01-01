पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसानाें को होगा फायदा:आधुनिक मशीन ब्रश कटर से धान की कटाई है फायदेमंद, किसानाें को होगा फायदा

सासाराम/ संझौलीएक घंटा पहले
धान का कटोरा कहे जाने वाले इस जिला में फसल की कटाई अब शुरू हो गई है। कहीं पारंपरिक हंसुआ से तो कहीं हार्वेस्टर से धान के डंठल काटे जा रहे है। हालांकि, हार्वेस्टर से कटिंग होने के बाद धान का डंठल सुरक्षित नहीं रह पाता है। जिससे पशुओं को चारा के लिए समस्या उत्पन्न होने लगती है। जबकि हंसुआ से पौधे काटने में समय तथा मेहनत काफी लगता है। इससे बचने के लिए आधुनिक मशीन ब्रश कटर का इस्तेमाल काफी उपयोगी है। इसके प्रयोग से करीब दो घंटे में एक बिगहा धान की कटाई संभव है।

कृषि समन्वयक दीपक सिंह की माने तो पेट्रोल चालित इस मशीन का नाम ब्रश कटर है। जिसका इस्तेमाल जानवरों के लिए चारा, घास काटने सहित अन्य छोटी चीजों को काटने के लिए किया जा सकता है। इस मशीन से कटाई करने में समय कम लग रहा है। साथ ही मानव बल का अधिक उपयोग नही होता है। जिससे घर के एक दो सदस्य भी आसानी से फसल काट लेते है। बताया जा रहा है कि इस मशीन से धान की फसल काटकर खेत मे ही छोड़ दिया जाता है। डंठल जब सूख जाता है तब इसे अपने खलिहान में रखकर दाना निकाला जाता है।

इससे मवेशियों के चारा के लिए पर्याप्त मात्रा में चारा मिला जाता है। कम मेहनत में अधिक काम किया जा रहा है। जानवरों के लिए चारा, घास काटने सहित अन्य छोटी चीजों को काटने के लिए ब्रश कटर किसानों को काफी भा रहा है। क्योंकि यह बहुत महंगा नहीं है और आसानी से इसका इस्तेमाल किया जा सकता है। यह काफी तेजी से चीजों को काटता है। किसान धीरे-धीरे आधुनिक खेती की तरफ बढ़ रहे हैं। इसलिए वह मशीनों से लेकर आधुनिक तौर तरीके से खेती के बारे में जानकारी ले रहे हैं।
खेतो में धान की फसल पक कर तैयार, कटनी का इंतजार
संझौली| धान का कटोरा कहे जाने वाले रोहतास जिले के संझौली प्रखण्ड में धान की फसल पक कर तैया हो गई है। जिसका कटनी का इंतजार है। सोन नहरों से पर्याप्त मात्रा में व समय से पानी छाेड़े जाने से फसल इस अच्छी हुई है। साथ ही साथ मौसम भी फसल के अनुकूल थे। किसानों का कहना है कि इस बार धान की फसल में रोग लगने के बावजूद धान की पैदावर अच्छी होने के आसार दिख रहे हैं। धान की रंगत सोने जैसी हो गई है। किसान फसल को देख खुश हो रहे हैं। लेकिन बाजार में धान की अच्छी कीमत नहीं लग रही है। जिससे किसान चिंतित हैं।

