कोरोना अपडेट:खतरा :19 मिले नए पॉजिटिव राहत: 7 स्वस्थ होकर लौटे घर

सासाराम3 घंटे पहले
जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण के रफ्तार में उतार चढ़वा देखने को मिल रहा है। गत कुछ दनों से रफ्तार में कमी देखी जा रही थी। लेकिन मंगलवार को आई रिपोर्ट में 19 नए पॉजिटिव मरीज मिले है। जिससे सोमवार की अपेक्षा आठ संक्रमितों का इजाफा हुआ है। अब जिले में कुल संक्रमत मरीजों की संख्या 6299 हो चुकी है। वहीं सात मरीजों ने कोरोना को मात देकर स्वास्थ होने के बाद घर वापसी कर ली है। अब जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण से स्वस्थ होने वाले मरीजों का आंकड़ा 6166 पर पहुंच गया है। सक्रिय 92 संक्रमितों का इलाज विभिन्न अस्पतालों के अलावा होम आइसोलेशन में चल रहा है। नए संक्रमितों को स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से आइसोलेट किया गया है। प्रभारी सिविल सर्जन डॉ. केएन तिवारी ने बताया कि 24 घंटे के दौरान जिले में कोरोना के सिर्फ 19 नए मरीज मिले हैं, जबकि सात स्वस्थ होकर घर लौटे हैं।

अब तक 98 प्रतिशत मरीज स्वस्थ होकर घर लौट गए हैं। सक्रिय मरीजों की संख्या 92 रह गई है, जिसमें से सात का इलाज सदर अस्पताल सासाराम, अनुमंडलीय अस्पताल डेहरी व बिक्रमगंज के अलावा एनएमसीएच पटना में चल रहा है। जिला स्वास्थ्य समिति के अनुश्रवण एवं मूल्यांकन पदाधिकारी रितु राज ने बताया कि सदर अस्पताल सासाराम में 02, अनुमंडलीय अस्पताल डेहरी में 01, एनएमसीएच जमुहार में 01, एनएमसीएच पटना में 02 तथा एम्स पटना में 1 मरीज का इलाज चल रहा है। जबकि 85 मरीजों को होम आइसोलेशन में रखा कर इलाज की सुविध मुहैया कराई जा रही है। अबतक 290451 सैंपल जांच के लिए संग्रहित किया गया है, जिसमें से 288431 सैंपल की रिपोर्ट प्राप्त हो गई है और 1365 सैंपल की रिपोर्ट आनी बाकी है।

