दर्ज हुई उपलब्धि:डीडीयू रेल मंडल में हुआ एक दिन में अब तक का अपना सर्वाधिक माल का लदान

सासाराम2 घंटे पहले
  • मंडल में ट्रेनों के समय पालन के लिए विशेष पंक्चुअलिटी सेल की स्थापना
  • बिजनेस डेवलपमेंट यूनिट द्वारा माल लदान में वृद्धि करने के किए गए हैं प्रयास

मंडल रेल प्रबंधक राजेश कुमार पांडेय के दिशा निर्देशन में वरीय मंडल वाणिज्य प्रबंधक रुपेश कुमार तथा वरीय मंडल परिचालन प्रबंधक सुधांशु रंजन के साथ पंडित दीन दयाल उपाध्याय मंडल की बिजनेस डेवलपमेंट यूनिट द्वारा माल लदान में वृद्धि करते हुए रेल राजस्व में बढ़ोतरी हेतु किये जा रहे निरंतर प्रयासों के फलस्वरूप रविवार को एक दिन में अपने अब तक के सर्वाधिक माल लदान तथा उससे अर्जित राजस्व के साथ डीडीयू रेल मंडल ने उल्लेखनीय उपलब्धि हासिल की गई है।

डीडीयू मंडल के विभिन्न रेक पॉइंट से चार फुल रेक तथा एक मिनी रेक में कुल 13,881 टन माल का लदान किया गया जो डीडीयू मंडल द्वारा एक दिन में किया गया अपना अब तक का सर्वाधिक माल लदान है। रविवार को हुए माल लदान से लगभग 1.60 करोड़ के राजस्व का अर्जन हुआ जो डीडीयू मंडल द्वारा 1 दिन के माल लदान से प्राप्त अब तक का सर्वाधिक राजस्व है। मंडल रेल प्रबंधक राजेश कुमार पांडेय के दिशा निर्देशन में वरीय मंडल वाणिज्य प्रबंधक रुपेश कुमार, वरीय मंडल परिचालन प्रबंधक सुधांशु रंजन, मंडल वाणिज्य प्रबंधक मोहम्मद इकबाल व अन्य लोगों की टीम है।

ट्रेनों के समय पालन पर दिया जा रहा विशेष ध्यान
मंडल में ट्रेनों के समय पालन पर भी विशेष ध्यान दिया जा रहा है तथा इसके लिए विशेष पंक्चुअलिटी सेल की स्थापना की गई है। जिसके द्वारा निरंतर ट्रेनों के समय पालन की निगरानी की जाती है। भारतीय रेल की गतिशीलता बनाए रखने में डीडीयू मंडल का महत्वपूर्ण योगदान होता है। वर्तमान मंडल रेल प्रबंधक के नेतृत्व में मंडल में अवसंरचना विकास एवं उन्नयन पर विशेष बल देते हुए कई कार्य कराए जा रहे हैं, जिससे आने वाले दिनों में मंडल के अंतर्गत रेल परिचालन और अधिक तीव्र एवं सुचारू होगा। अब डीडीयू मंडल 1 दिन में 400 माल गाड़ियों के इंटरचेंज के लक्ष्य को पार करने हेतु प्रयासरत है। डीडीयू मंडल के अंतर्गत रेल परिचालन क्षमता वृद्धि से समग्र रूप में भारतीय रेल में रेल परिचालन में सुधार को और गति मिलेगी।

रेल राजस्व में बढ़ोतरी हेतु निरंतर किया जा रहा प्रयास
माल लदान के क्षेत्र में डीडीयू मंडल राजस्व के नए स्रोतों जैसे सोन नगर से क्लिंकर के लदान, मानपुर से बालू के लदान, अनुग्रह नारायण रोड तथा पहलेजा से धान के लदान की शुरुआत जैसे हाल ही में किये गए नए उपलब्धिपूर्ण कार्यों के माध्यम से रेल राजस्व में बढ़ोतरी हेतु निरंतर प्रयासरत है। डीडीयू मंडल के सोन नगर रेक पॉइंट से एक रेक क्लिंकर का लदान कर असम में लामडिंग रेल मंडल के अंतर्गत जागी रोड स्टेशन, पहलेजा रेक पॉइंट से एक रेक धान का लदान कर पंजाब में धूरी स्टेशन, अनुग्रह नारायण रोड रेक पॉइंट से एक रेक धान का लदान कर आंध्र प्रदेश में समालकोट व एक मिनी रेक में सीमेंट का लदान कर नारायणपुर अनंत तथा जपला से एक रेक गिट्टी का लदान कर नगर उंटारी भेजा गया। रेलवे द्वारा माल परिवहन किफायती और तीव्र होता है। रेलवे द्वारा माल परिवहन कर किसान, व्यापारी, उद्यमी आदि अधिक लाभ उठा सकते हैं।

मालगाड़ियाें की औसत परिचालन गति 30 किमी से बढ़ाकर की गई 50 किमी
मंडल रेल प्रबंधक श्री राजेश कुमार पांडेय के नेतृत्व में समग्र रूप से रेल परिचालन की दृष्टि से डीडीयू मंडल का यह स्वर्णिम समय है। मंडल द्वारा निरंतर रेल परिचालन के नए कीर्तिमान स्थापित किए जा रहे हैं। विदित है कि महीनों की कड़ी मेहनत तथा उत्कृष्ट समन्वय के फलस्वरुप मंडल द्वारा गत 24 घंटे के अंदर निकटस्थ रेल मंडलों के साथ रिकॉर्ड 342 मालगाड़ियों का आदान-प्रदान किया गया जो कि मंडल द्वारा एक दिन में किया गया अब तक का सर्वाधिक इंटरचेंज है। औसत परिचालन गति गत वर्ष के लगभग 30 से बढ़कर वर्तमान में 50 किलोमीटर हो गई है।

