कम पड़ा प्रयास:तमाम अभियानों के बावजूद बूथ पर कम पहुंचे लोग

सासाराम2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • कई हफ्तों से चलाया जा रहा था वोटरों को जागरूक किए जाने का युद्धस्तरीय अभियान

28 अक्टूबर को रोहतास के सातों विधानसभा के 3200 से अधिक मतदान केन्द्रों पर शांतिपूर्ण ढंग से वोटिंग कार्य संपन्न हो गया। लेकिन, लोकतंत्र के इस महापर्व में 50 फीसद लोगों का शामिल नहीं होना जिला प्रशासन के लिए एक बड़ा प्रश्नचिन्ह खड़ा कर गया। पिछले दो चुनावों की बात करें तो 2010 में जहां 53.47 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ वहीं, 2015 के चुनाव में 54.67 प्रतिशत वोटरों ने अपने मतों का प्रयोग किया। जबकि, 2020 के बिहार विधान सभा चुनाव में कुल मतों का प्रतिशत मात्र 49.45 रहा।

बिहार विधान सभा चुनाव को लेकर प्रशासनिक स्तर पर मतदाताओं को जागरूक कर उन्हें मतदान के प्रति जागरूक करने के लिए वृहद अभियान चलाये जाने का दावा विगत एक माह से किया जा रहा था लेकिन 28 अक्टूबर को सभी हवा-हवाई दावों की पोल खुल कई जब 50 फीसद भी लोग अपने मतों का प्रयोग करने के लिए बूथों तक नहीं पहुंचे। जिस तरह से जिला प्रशासन इस बार वोटिंग प्रतिशत बढ़ाने का दंभ भर रहा है उससे 60% के आस-पास वोटिंग होनी चाहिए थी लेकिन, वोटिंग प्रतिशत तो बढ़ने की बात दूर पिछले दो चुनाव के आसपास भी मतों का प्रयोग कराने में प्रशासन नाकाम रहा। इस बार पिछले चुनाव के मुताबिक पोलिंग वोटों की संख्या 5 प्रतिशत कम रही। अब इसे कोरोना का असर कहा जाए या जागरूकता की कमी।

जिला उप निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी चेतनारायण ने बताया कि वोटिंग प्रतिशत बढ़ाने के लिए काफी प्रयास किया गया। सभी विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में जागरूकता कार्यक्रम आयोजित कर लोगों को वोट का महत्व बताया गया। सभी से लोकतंत्र के महापर्व में बढ़-चढ़कर भाग लेने की लगातार अपील की जाती रही। वोटिंग प्रतिशत कम होने के कारण कोरोना संक्रमण का डर भी रहा। हालांकि इसके सुरक्षा के लिए सभी बूथों पर मास्क, ग्लव्स एवं सेनेटाईजर की समुचित व्यवस्था की गई थी। थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग के बाद ही वोटरों को केन्द्र के अंदर प्रवेश की अनुमति दी जा रही थी।

मतदान की तिथि भी बीत गई, दिव्यांग व वृद्ध वोटर करते रह गए बीएलओ का इंतजार
कई दिव्यांग एवं वृद्ध वोटर चाहकर भी अपने मतों का प्रयोग नहीं कर सके। आयोग के अनुसार दिव्यांग एवं वृद्ध वोटरों के घरों पर जाकर बैलेट पेपर के माध्यम के वोट दिलवाना था। इसकी जिम्मेदारी जिला प्रशासन द्वारा बीएलओ को दी गई थी लेकिन, वे अपने दायित्व के निर्वहन में नाकाम साबित हुए। सासाराम विधानसभा क्षेत्र के फजलगंज निवासी नेशनल सीनियर सिटीजन एसोसिएशन के राष्ट्रीय सचिव रामायण पाण्डेय एलाैन ने बताया कि घोषणा के मुताबिक मैं अपने घर पर रोज इंतजार करता रहा वोट दिलवाने के लिए चुनाव कर्मी बैलेट पेपर लेकर आएंगे लेकिन, मतदान की तिथि भी बीत गई वोटिंग के लिए कोई चुनाव कर्मी भी नहीं आया। रामायण पांडेय एलौन की तरह ही महद्दीगंज निवासी वयोवृद्ध सुदर्शन कुशवाहा, सोनमती कुंअर, धनपुरवा निवासी पनपातों कुंअर, लालगंज निवासी भरत सिंह सहित अन्य वोटरों को भी वोटिंग नहीं कर पाने का मलाल है।

