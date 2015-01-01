पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

देवोत्थान एकादशी:25 को देवोत्थान एकादशी से होंगे मांगलिक कार्य

सासाराम10 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मान्यता- एकादशी व्रत करने का फल एक हजार अश्वमेघ यज्ञ और सौ राजसूय यज्ञ के बराबर होता है

कार्तिक शुक्ल पक्ष देवोत्थान एकादशी 25 नवंबर दिन बुधवार को मनाई जाएगी। इसे प्रबोधिनी एकादशी और देवउठनी एकादशी भी कहा जाता है। इस दिन श्रद्धालु व्रत रख भगवान विष्णु की पूजा-अर्चना करेंगे। वे लोग जिन्होंने पहले एकादशी नहीं किया है। वह इस एकादशी से शुरुआत करेंगे।

इस दिन भगवान विष्णु चार माह की निद्रा से जागेंगे। इसके साथ सभी मांगलिक कार्य शुरू किया जा सकेगा। मंदिरों व घरों में पूरे विधि-विधान से तुलसी व शालिग्राम का विवाह कराया जाएगा। पंडित रामअवधेश चतुर्वेदी ने बताया कि मंगलवार को एकादशी व्रत का नहाय-खाय होगा। एकादशी व्रत का फल एक हजार अश्वमेघ यज्ञ और सौ राजसूय यज्ञ के बराबर होता है। इस दिन पवित्र नदियों में स्नान व भगवान विष्णु के पूजन का विशेष महत्व है। इस व्रत को करने से जन्म-जन्मांतर के पाप नष्ट हो जाते हैं तथा जन्म-मरण के चक्र से मुक्ति मिलती है।

इस दिन ईख, अनार, केला, सिंघाड़ा आदि ऋतुफल भगवान विष्णु को अर्पण करना चाहिए। साथ ही चरणामृत ग्रहण जरूर करना चाहिए। उन्होंने कहा कि एकादशी पर किसी भी पेड़-पौधों की पत्तियों को नहीं तोड़ना चाहिए। एकादशी वाले दिन पर बाल और नाखून नहीं कटवाने चाहिए। संयम और सरल जीवन जीने का प्रयास करना चाहिए।

इस दिन तुलसी विवाह की भी है परंपरा
देवउठनी एकादशी के दिन तुलसी विवाह की भी परंपरा है। भगवान शालिग्राम के साथ तुलसीजी का विवाह होता है। इसके पीछे एक पौराणिक कथा है, जिसमें जालंधर को हराने के लिए भगवान विष्णु ने वृंदा नामक विष्णु भक्त के साथ छल किया था। इसके बाद वृंदा ने विष्णु जी को श्राप देकर पत्थर का बना दिया था, लेकिन लक्ष्मी माता की विनती के बाद उन्हें वापस सही करके सती हो गई थीं। उनकी राख से ही तुलसी के पौधे का जन्म हुआ और उनके साथ शालिग्राम के विवाह का चलन शुरू हुआ।

मां लक्ष्मी के साथ भगवान विष्णु की होगी पूजा
देवशयनी एकादशी के बाद से सभी शुभ कार्य बंद हो जाते हैं। जो की देवउठनी एकादशी पर ही आकर फिर से शुरू होते हैं। इन चार महीनों के दौरान ही दिवाली मनाई जाती है, जिसमें भगवान विष्णु के बिना ही मां लक्ष्मी की पूजा की जाती है। लेकिन देवउठनी एकादशी को भगवान विष्णुजी के जागने के बाद देवी-देवता भगवान विष्णु और मां लक्ष्मी की एक साथ पूजा करके देव दिवाली मनाते हैं। देवउठनी एकादशी के दिन भगवान विष्णु की पूजा करने से परिवार पर भगवान की विशेष कृपा बनी रहती है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजजों ने कहा- देश में हालात बदतर हो सकते हैं, गुजरात के हाल तो दिल्ली और महाराष्ट्र से भी बुरे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें