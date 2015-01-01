पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

त्योहार का उत्साह:धनतेरस व दिवाली को लेकर बाजारों में छाई रौनक

सासाराम3 घंटे पहले
  • बाइक, कपड़ों के बाजार, ज्वेलरी शॉप व बर्तन बाजार में हो चुकी है भरपूर तैयारी

धनतेरस व दीपावली पर्व को लेकर बाजारों में खासी रौनक नजर आ रही है। खरीदारों में भी उत्साह दिख रहा है। बुधवार सुबह से ही बाजार खरीदारों से गुलजार रहे। ग्रामीण इलाकों से पहुंचे लोगों ने जमकर खरीदारी की। गौरतलब है कि शुक्रवार को धनतेरस व शनिवार को दीपावली पर्व मनाया जाएगा। इसको लेकर कपड़ों के बाजार, ज्वेलरी शॉप व बर्तन बाजार में खासी रौनक है। आम लोग खरीदारी में जुटे हैं। देर शाम तक बाजार खरीदारों की रौनक से गुलजार नजर आ रहे हैं।

राजनंदनी मेगा मार्ट के प्रोपराइटर राजेश केशरी सहित अन्य कारोबारियों का कहना है कि उनकी उम्मीद से भी अधिक ग्राहकों द्वारा उत्साह दिखाया जा रहा है। राजनंदनी मेगा मार्ट में ग्राहकों की भीड़ देर शाम तक लगी रही। यहां लोगों द्वारा परिधानों से लेकर गर्म कपड़ों की खरीदारी सबसे अधिक की जा रही है। दिवाली के लिए कलेंडर, नए कपड़े, बर्तन, मोमबत्तियां, मालाएं, आभूषण, घर के सजावट के सामान, गिफ्ट व बच्चों के लिए मिट्टी का घरौंदा आदि की खरीदारी करते रहे। हालांकि, ज्यादातर ग्राहक महंगी चीजों के बजाय कम कीमत वाली पंसद कर रहे हैं। इधर हीरापुर, पुराना बाजार आदि जगहों पर चहल पहल रही। लोग तैयारी कर रहे हैं।

ग्राहकों को स्पेशल ऑफर दिया जा रहा
पुरानी जीटी रोड स्थित शारदा मनी ज्वेलर्स द्वारा फेस्टिव सीजन को लेकर ग्राहकों को स्पेशल ऑफर दिया जा रहा है। प्रोपराइटर संतोष कुमार ने बताया धनतेरस, दीपावली एवं छठ पूजा में 30 हजार के आभूषणों की खरीदारी पर एक चांदी का सिक्का मुफ्त में दिया जा रहा है। साथ हीं मेकिंग पर भी 30 प्रतिशत की भारी छूट दी जा रही है। उन्होंने बताया कि यहां पर हॉलमार्क ज्वेलरी का संपूर्ण संग्रह उपलब्ध है। फैशन को देखते हुए आधुनिक गहनों का रेंज भी स्टॉक किए गए हैं।

