जिलाधिकारी पंकज दीक्षित:सदर अस्पताल के निरीक्षण के दौरान डीएम ने दिए कई निर्देश

सासाराम2 घंटे पहले
जिलाधिकारी पंकज दीक्षित ने सदर अस्पताल का निरीक्षण किया। इस दौरान उन्होंने ट्रामा सेंटर, ओपीडी, लेबर वार्ड के अलावे सदर अस्पताल परिसर जायजा लिया। डीएम ने मौके पर उपस्थित सीएस को कई आवश्यक सुझाव दिए।

डीएम ने कहा कि मरीजों को इलजा में किसी तरह की परेशानी नहीं होनी चाहिए इसका सभी चिकित्सक और कर्मी ख्याल रखेंगे। निरीक्षण के दौरान ड्यूटी से गायब रहने वाले दो स्वास्थ्य के खिलाफ कार्रवाई के लिए सीएस काे निर्देश देते हुए डीएम ने कहा कि अगर कर्मी अवकाश लेकर गए है तब तो ठीक है नहीं तो उनका वेतन कटौती कर स्पष्टीकरण पूछा जाएग। उन्होंने कहा कि सभी चिकित्सक व स्वास्थ्य कर्मी ड्रेस कोड के नेम बैज जरूर लगाए। सिविल सर्जन काे निर्देश देते हुए डीएम ने कहा कि प्रत्येक वार्ड के बाहर चिकित्सकों का रोस्टर लिस्ट लगाया जाए। ताकि मरीजों को पता चल सके की किस समय किस चिकित्सक और कर्मी की ड्यूटी है।

सदर अस्पताल के अंदर की सफाइ व्यवस्था से संतुष्ट दिखे जिलाधिकारी ने नगर परिषद के कार्यपाकल को बुलकार अस्पताल परिसर में कहीं कहीं दिखे रहहे गंदगी की सफाई का निर्देश दिया। हाल में शुरू किए गए ट्राम सेंटर में उपलब्ध संसाधनों और स्वास्थ्य सेवाओं का अवलोकन करते हुए उन्होंने निर्देशित किया कि फिलहाल अर्थो विभाग के चिकित्सक को ट्रामा सेंटर में प्रतिनियुक्त कर इमरजेंसी इलाज सुविधा मुहैया कराई जाए। दवा काउंटर के बाहर जो दवा उपलब्ध नहीं है उसकी भी मार्किंग किए जाए। ताकि मरीजों को पता चल पाए की कौन सी दवा उपलब्ध है कौन नहीं है।

पीएचसी को दरिगांव सिफ्ट नहीं किए जाने पर सीएस पर भड़के: गत वर्ष सदर अस्पताल का निरीक्षण करने पहुंचे डीएम पंकज दीक्षित ने सासाराम पीएचसी को दरिगांव शिफ्ट करने का निर्देश सिविल सर्जन को दिया था। लेकिन डीएम के आदेश के दो वर्ष बीत जाने के बाद भी पीचसी की शिफ्टिंग नहीं की गई। इसी दौरान सामवार काे निरीक्षण के क्रम में सदर अस्पताल पहुंचे डीएम की नजर पीएचसी पर पड़ी। उसके बाद वे अचान भड़क गए, उन्होंने सिविल सर्जन को फटकार लगाते हुए पीएचसी को तत्काल शिफ्ट करने को कहा। ज्ञात हो कि सदर अस्पताल परिसर स्थित उक्त पीएचसी में प्रर्याप्त चिकित्सक और कर्मी की नियुक्ति के बाद भी यहां केवल टीकाकरण ही होता है। टीकाकरण के अलावे अन्य स्वास्थ्य सुविधाए मरीजों को नहीं दी जाती।

