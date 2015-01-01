पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ऑनलाइन प्रक्रिया:शिक्षा विभाग के कर्मियों की बनेगी ई-सेवा पुस्तिका

सासाराम4 घंटे पहले
  • 28 अक्टूबर को भी इस संदर्भ में आदेश जारी किया गया था, पर नहीं हो पाया अनुपालन

शिक्षा विभाग में कार्यरत कर्मियों व अधिकारियों की कार्यप्रणाली में सुधार लाने के लिए कई प्रकार के उपाय किए जा रहे हैं। सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी विकास के दौर में विभाग के दफ्तरों और काम-काज के तौर-तरीके को डिजिटाइजेशन किया जा रहा है। इस व्यवस्था को और सुदृढ़ बनाने के लिए राज्य के अपर सचिव सह वरीय प्रभारी पदाधिकारी गिरिवर दयाल सिंह ने ई-सेवा पुस्त निर्माण का निर्णय लिया है। उन्होंने जिला शिक्षा पदाधिकारी और जिला कार्यक्रम पदाधिकारी स्थापना को पत्र भेजकर ई-सेवा पुस्त निर्माण की प्रक्रिया से अवगत कराया है। ई-सेवा पुस्त निर्माण प्रकिया के तहत सभी नियमित कर्मियों व पदाधिकारियों का अंकरूपण यानी डाटा कैप्चर फॉर्मेट (डीसीएफ) में इंट्री किया जाना है।

विभाग द्वारा 28 अक्टूबर को भी इस संदर्भ में आदेश जारी किया गया था। परंतु डाटा इंट्री संबंधित अद्यतन प्रगति प्रतिवेदन की गति काफी धीमी है। इसके लिए विभाग के राज्य अपर सचिव ने अत्यंत खेद प्रकट किया है। उन्होंने कहा है कि, जिले के सभी पदाधिकारियों, कर्मियों, शिक्षकों का डाटा इंट्री पूर्ण होने तक शिक्षा पदाधिकारी एवं जिला कार्यक्रम पदाधिकारी, स्थापना का वेतन स्थगित रहेगा। इसकी जानकारी सभी क्षेत्रीय शिक्षा उपनिदेशक, आईटी मैनेजर को भी दी गई है।

30 नवंबर तक सभी कर्मियों एवं पदाधिकारियों का डाटा एंट्री करने का आदेश, लापरवाही पर वेतन स्थगन
डिजिटाइजेशन के दौर में भी शिक्षा विभाग के कार्य का स्तर धीमा

ज्ञात हाे कि कई सरकारी विभागों में काम-काज का स्तर पूरी डिजिटाइजेशन हो गया है। लेकिन शिक्षा विभाग में यह कार्य काफी पिछले पायदान पर चल रहा है। इसके कारण शिक्षक एवं कर्मियों को समय से वेतन नहीं मिल पा रहे। दीपावली व छठ जैसे महान पर्व पर भी शिक्षकों के वेतन नहीं मिलने से शिक्षकों में भारी आक्रोश है। परिर्वतनकारी प्रारंभिक शिक्षक संघ के महासचिव वाहिद अनवर ने कहा कि विभागीय अधिकारियों की लापरवाही के वजह से शिक्षकों का वेतन समय से नहीं मिल रहा है। इसके कारण शिक्षकों की आर्थिक समस्या बढ़ती जा रही है।

स्कैनिंग भी जिला स्तर पर कराएंगे
राज्य के अपर सचिव द्वारा निर्देश दिया गया है कि इस कार्य को युद्धस्तर पर करते हुए 30 नवंबर तक अनिवार्य रूप से सभी कर्मियों एवं पदाधिकारियों का डाटा इंट्री सुनिश्चित करते हुए सेवा पुस्त की स्कैनिंग भी जिला स्तर पर कराएंगे। इसके लिए जिला शिक्षा पदाधिकारी, जिला कार्यक्रम पदाधिकारी (स्थापना) को हर संभव प्रशासनिक सुविधा उपलब्ध कराएंगे।

