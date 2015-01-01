पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जल्द शुरू होगा:साक्षरता अभियान को लेकर शिक्षा पदाधिकारी ने दिए निर्देश

सासारामएक घंटा पहले
रोहतास में साक्षरता अभियान जल्द ही शुरू किया जायेगा। इसे लेकर निर्देश जारी किया गया है। जिला शिक्षा पदाधिकारी संजीव कुमार ने शिक्षा मित्रों को निर्देशित किया है कि वे ऐसे गांवों की जानकारी एकत्र करें जहां निरक्षर लोगों की संख्या अधिक है और वहां पहले से कोई साक्षरता केंद्र नहीं है। इसके लिए गांवों में बैठकें भी की जाएंगी। स्वयंसेवी शिक्षकों की पहचान करें, ताकि उनका प्रशिक्षण हो सके। छात्र, सेवानिवृत शिक्षक, एनसीसी युवा केंद्र से जुड़े व्यक्ति और समाजकर्मियों के साथ बैठक करनी है।

जो बिना किसी अनुदान से साक्षरता प्रदान करना चाहें, वह पढ़ा सकता है। उन्होंने कहा कि इस अभियान का उद्देश्य है कि भागलपुर में कोई भी असाक्षर नहीं रहे और न्यूनतम कार्य जैसे नाम लिखना, समाचार पत्रों की हेडिंग पढ़ना आदि, रुपये पहचानना, गिनना, छोटा-मोटा हिसाब करना जान जाए। उन्होंने कहा कि इसमें सभी के सहयोग की आवश्यकता है, इसकी तैयारी जल्द शुरू कर दी जाए।

