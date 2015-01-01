पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना अपडेट:आठ नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज मिले, दो लोग हुए ठीक

सासाराम2 घंटे पहले
कोरोना संक्रमण की रफ्तार उचार चढ़ाव भरे आंकड़ों के साथ बढ़ती जा रही है। जिला स्वास्थ्य समिति द्वारा गुरुवार को जारी किए गए रिपोर्ट के अनुसार कोरोना के आठ नए मरीज मिले, जबकि मात्र दो संक्रमित स्वस्थ होकर घर लौटे। जिसके बाद जिले में कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या 6480 हो गई है, जबकि स्वस्थ होने वाले मरीजों का आंकड़ा 6371 पर पहुंच गया है। सक्रिय 67 मरीजों का इलाज होम आइसोलेशन में चल रहा है। ठंड को देखते हुए लोगों को विशेष सावधानी बरतने की सलाह दी जा रही है।

सिविल सर्जन डॉ. सुधीर कुमार ने बताया कि 24 घंटे के दौरान जिले में कोरोना के सिर्फ आठ नए मरीज मिले हैं जबकि मात्र दो मरीज स्वस्थ होकर घर लौटे हैं। सक्रिय मरीजों की संख्या 67 रह गई है, जिन्हें होम आइसोलेशन में रखा गया है। अबतक 334723 सैंपल जांच के लिए संग्रहित किया गया है, जिसमें से 333227 सैंपल की रिपोर्ट प्राप्त हो गई है और 979 सैंपल का रिपोर्ट आना बाकी है। सीएस ने बताया कि नए संक्रमितों को आइसोलेट करने की प्रक्रिया स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने शुरू कर दी गई है।

शिवसागर में 190 लोगों का हुआ कोरोना टेस्ट

प्रखंड क्षेत्र के स्थानीय पीएचसी और ग्रामीण इलाकों मे गुरुवार को कोरोना टेस्ट किया गया। बीएचम प्रवीण कुमार ने कहा कि पीएचसी मे 110 लोगो का आरटी-पीसीआर टेस्ट किया गया।जिसे जांच के लिए जमुहार मेडिकल कॉलेज भेज दिया गया है।वही ग्रामीण इलाके मे बड़काडीह गांव मे 80 लोगो के स्वाब की जांच की गई। सभी लोगो के सैम्पल निगेटिव पाये गए। बीएचम ने कहा कि लोगो को बाजार,छठ घाट या अन्य सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर मास्क पहनना व दूरी रखना जरूरी है।

