पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

सासाराम:अमानत ज्योति प्रशिक्षण में एनीमिया की रोकथाम पर दिया जा रहा जोर

सासारामएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सदर अस्पताल परिसर स्थित जीएनएम स्कूल में मंगलवार को अमान ज्योति कार्यक्रम के तहत प्रशिक्षण कार्यशाला का आयोजन किया गया। कार्यशाला में केयर के प्रतिनिधि अवध किशोर पांडेय ने चयनित दर्जनों एएनएम को प्रशिक्षण दिया। प्रशिक्षण में इन मॉड्यूल् के माध्यम से आरोग्य दिवस पर बेहतर परिणाम तथा एनीमिया की रोकथाम के लिए एएनएम का कौशल विकास किया गया।

प्रशिक्षण के दौरान केयर इंडिया के प्नतिनिधि ने मॉड्यूल वन व टू का प्रशिक्षण देते हुए मास्टर ट्रेनरों को आरोग्य दिवस पर पोषण संबंधी अधिक से अधिक जानकारी महिलाओं व गर्भवती महिलाओं को देने की जानकारी दी। उन्होंने बताया कि मास्टर ट्रेनर स्वास्थ्य कार्यकम में अपनी महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका तय कर सकती हैं।

साथ ही उन्होंने ग्रामीण स्वास्थ्य स्वच्छता व पोषण दिवस पर पर्याप्त संसाधन एवं उपकरण की उपलब्धता जैसे बीपी मशीन, हीमोग्लोबिन मीटर चलाने की जानकारी, सभी महिलाओं व बच्चों का गर्भावस्था से लेकर दो साल तक नाम आधारित ट्रेकिंग, कमजोर नवजात शिशु की पहचान एवं देखभाल, कुपोषण एवं उसकी रोकथाम महिलाओं व बच्चों में एनीमिया को कम करने के उपाय आदि के बारे में जानकारी दी। प्रशिक्षण के दौरान हाथ धोने के बारे में बताया गया।
शरीर में खून की कमी से होता एनीमिया
प्रशिक्षण देते हुए केयर इंडिया के प्रशिक्षकों ने गर्भवती महिलाओं में एनीमिया की पहचान व आइरन एंड फॉलिक एसिड टेबलेट के वितरण संबंधी प्रबंधन की जानकारी दी। बताया कि उंचाई या सीढ़ी चढ़ते समय सांस फूलना, शारीरिक कार्य क्षमता घटना मानसिक थकावट, चिड़चिड़ापन, जीभ में पीलापन, हथेली व पैरों में तलवों में पीलापन आदि होना एनीमिया की पहचान हैं।

मास्टर मेंटरों को बताया गया कि शरीर में खून की कमी एनीमिया को जन्म देता है। मासिक धर्म के कारण भी महिलाओं को एनीमिया होता है। इसके लिए हरी पत्तेदार सब्जियां, दाल, दूध, दही आदि लेना चाहिए। गर्भवती मां में एनीमिया की कमी से बच्चा कमजोर से समय से पहले पैदा हो सकता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमरीजों का आंकड़ा 83 लाख के पार; केंद्र सरकार ने कहा- 4 राज्यों में फिर बढ़े एक्टिव केस - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें